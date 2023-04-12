The two blocks of East Hampden Avenue between South Sherman and South Sheridan streets is currently closed due to a water main break.
Heather Kantrud
managing editor
Heather Kantrud began her employment as a journalist with Daily Journal Media in 2020, following an internship with the organization. In January 2021, she was promoted to lifestyles editor, and was promoted to managing editor in July. While holding the position of managing editor, she she took on the general manager position in August 2022.
