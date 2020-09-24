Area Department of Natural Resources wildlife manager Mike Oehler considers the first weekend of the Minnesota waterfowl season a bit of a crapshoot.
“The opener of duck season is generally a boom or bust for hunters, depending on location and scouting,” Oehler said. “Generally we are hunting local birds this early in the season and if you are lucky enough to locate some of these scattered pockets of birds, and have access, you should have a decent opener.”
Puddle duck species that make up the overwhelming majority of birds in opening weekend bags, have been spotted in good numbers on larger, shallow lakes, according to Oehler.
The DNR did not carry out many of their normal wildlife surveys in 2020 due to the threat of COVID-19 but that does not mean they are totally in the dark.
“Based on observation (of brood counts) while out in the field this summer and some anecdotal accounts, there seems to have been good nest success,” Oehler said.
DNR waterfowl staff specialist Steve Cordts is right behind Oehler on 2020 duck production.
“Duck production seemed very good this year and as a result ducks are scattered around the area in their usual early season spots,” Cordts said. “Our (duck) banders have had a fantastic year of banding ducks.”
Cordts had not tried to get a firm grip on hunter numbers yet but he believes the COVID-19 pandemic will put more waterfowl hunters in the field this weekend. Minnesotans that have headed for the Canadian provinces in other years are not going to have that option this fall. Travel across the international border has been killed until the crisis is over.
Cordts is already preparing himself for an opener with a lot of shooting and a fair amount of pressure so getting an early start Saturday morning will be a smart move. Hunters should expect to see the usual opening day birds - mallards, wood ducks and blue-winged teal.
In his weekly waterfowl migration report for the Fergus Falls and Lake Christina area that came out Thursday, Cordts wrote: “Hunters should expect fair to good success this first weekend with good local production. As with later in the season, scouting is the key.”
The report also stated that thousands of coots are staging on Lake Christina (east of Ashby) with local ducks mixed into their rafts.
Some migration has begun. Cordts said Thursday that northern Minnesota has lost a good share of their blue-winged teal because of the five or six early frosts it has seen in September.
Minnesota’s daily limit of ducks is six with no more than four mallards, two of which can be hens, three wood ducks, two redheads, two canvasbacks and one pintail.
Hunting in the north zone, which includes a good share of central and northern Otter Tail County, begins Saturday and runs straight through to Nov. 24. Shooting in the central zone, which includes the southern third of Otter Tail, Grant and Douglas counties, opens Saturday and closes Sunday, Oct. 4 for five days. It opens again Oct. 10 and runs through Nov. 29.
The regular goose season also begins Saturday in the north and central zones. The north zone’s season runs until Dec. 25. The central zone’s goose limit starts Saturday, ends Oct. 4, returns Oct. 10 and wraps up Dec. 30. Hunters can take a daily limit of three Canada geese and 20 snow, blue and Ross’s geese.
Shooting hours are a half hour before sunrise to 4 p.m. through Oct. 9. Hunters will have a decent window of afternoon shooting hours until daylight saving time expires Nov. 1.
