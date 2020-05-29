West Central Initiative, through its 2020 Resiliency Fund, is awarding more than $700,000 to nonprofit organizations seeking to respond to the immediate COVID-19 needs of the region and the long-term recovery of west central Minnesota.
The organization reviewed the first two rounds of applications, submitted between April 29 and May 11, and selected the 18 organizations below to receive grants, totaling over $145,000.
• Access of the Red River Valley, Inc. $3,500
• Afro American Development Association $10,000.
• Barnesville Area HELPERS Living at Home Program $2,117.
• Boys & Girls Club of Detroit Lakes, Inc. $10,000.
• Cultural Diversity Resources $10,000.
• Fergus Falls Area Adult Education $8,840.
• Fergus Falls Salvation Army $10,000.
• Immigrant Development Center $10,000.
• Lakes Crisis & Resource Center $10,000.
• REACH Rural Enrichment and Counseling Headquarters $5,000.
• Runestone Area Education District $10,000.
• Someplace Safe $10,000.
• South Sudanese Foundation $10,000.
• The Village Family Service Center $3,000.
• Traverse County Social Services $10,000.
• Wellness in the Woods $3,000,
• West Central Minnesota Communities Action Inc. $10,000.
• White Earth Band of Ojibwe $10,000.
