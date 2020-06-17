West Central Initiative, through its 2020 Resiliency Fund, is awarding more than $900,000 to nonprofit organizations seeking to respond to the immediate COVID-19 needs of the region and the long-term recovery of west-central Minnesota.

The organization reviewed applications submitted between May 22 and May 31, and selected the 24 organizations below to receive grants, totaling more than $135,000.   

Apple Tree Dental $10,000

Becker County Historical Society & Museum $10,000

Campbell Tintah Public School $5,000

Children's Dental Services $10,000

Ecumen Detroit Lakes $5,000

Fergus Falls Senior Center, Inc. $5,755

Habitat for Humanity of Prairie Lakes, Inc. $5,000

Hoffman Economic Development Authority $3,550

Humane Society of the Lakes $5,000

Jeremiah Program Fargo-Moorhead $3,000

Knute Nelson Foundation $5,000

Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans $8,000

Moorhead Legacy Education Foundation $3,000

North Country Food Bank, Inc. $10,000

Pelican Rapids Community Food Shelf, Inc. $1,500

Pelican Rapids Multi-Cultural Committee $5,000

Prairie Renaissance Cultural Alliance $2,000

Productive Alternatives Inc., $10,000

St. Henry's Area School $5,000

St. Mary's School $5,000

The Welcome Place $5,000

Ulen Hitterdal Public School $5,000

Underwood Public School $2,950

Wilkin County Family Service Agency $5,500

Thank you to everyone who donated to the 2020 Resiliency Fund.

 

