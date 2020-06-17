West Central Initiative, through its 2020 Resiliency Fund, is awarding more than $900,000 to nonprofit organizations seeking to respond to the immediate COVID-19 needs of the region and the long-term recovery of west-central Minnesota.
The organization reviewed applications submitted between May 22 and May 31, and selected the 24 organizations below to receive grants, totaling more than $135,000.
Apple Tree Dental $10,000
Becker County Historical Society & Museum $10,000
Campbell Tintah Public School $5,000
Children's Dental Services $10,000
Ecumen Detroit Lakes $5,000
Fergus Falls Senior Center, Inc. $5,755
Habitat for Humanity of Prairie Lakes, Inc. $5,000
Hoffman Economic Development Authority $3,550
Humane Society of the Lakes $5,000
Jeremiah Program Fargo-Moorhead $3,000
Knute Nelson Foundation $5,000
Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans $8,000
Moorhead Legacy Education Foundation $3,000
North Country Food Bank, Inc. $10,000
Pelican Rapids Community Food Shelf, Inc. $1,500
Pelican Rapids Multi-Cultural Committee $5,000
Prairie Renaissance Cultural Alliance $2,000
Productive Alternatives Inc., $10,000
St. Henry's Area School $5,000
St. Mary's School $5,000
The Welcome Place $5,000
Ulen Hitterdal Public School $5,000
Underwood Public School $2,950
Wilkin County Family Service Agency $5,500
Thank you to everyone who donated to the 2020 Resiliency Fund.
