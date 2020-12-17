As the year comes to an end, nonprofits are encouraging people to consider whether or not they have made their tax-deductible contributions for 2020 yet. This year, as part of the CARES Act, the IRS is allowing households to deduct donations of up to $300 in cash, credit or check made to qualified nonprofit public charities from their income tax without needing to itemize. Donors who do itemize will also see an increased benefit in giving this year, as the cash contribution deduction limit has been increased to 100% of your adjusted gross income, instead of only 60%.
For taxpayers unsure of where to give, a November article from the StarTribune quotes Phil Buchanan, president of the Center for Effective Philanthropy, recommending people consider supporting community foundations because they are familiar with local needs and probably have funds specifically for COVID-19 relief.
West Central Initiative (WCI), is based in Fergus Falls and serves the counties of Becker, Clay, Douglas, Grant, Otter Tail, Pope, Stevens, Traverse and Wilkin, is one such community foundation.
“We actually are a nonprofit ourselves, even though a lot of people know us for the funds we distribute and redistribute,” says Rebecca Lynn Petersen, director of development at WCI. WCI has a number of components funds that donors can help support, including the Fergus Falls Public Library Foundation, Perham Area Public Library Fund, Barnesville Area Community Fund and many more. They also provide grants for community development, loans for business startups and expansions, programs in business development, community development and early childhood initiative as well as fundraising technical assistance to nonprofits and communities, among other services.
This year, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization started the WCI Resiliency Fund. “We know that resiliency is something that we’ve always encouraged in our region through our loan making and grant making, but we also know that we need a special fund because there will be more emergencies in the future, whether it be environmental or health related,” said Petersen. “A lot of organizations were calling their funds ‘emergency relief funds,’ that kind of thing, and we decided we wanted ours to be more broad scoped than that and we named our fund the (WCI) Resiliency Fund.” She says the purpose of the fund is to continue regenerating and raising money so the community is prepared for any future emergencies.
Started in the spring of this year, the WCI Resiliency Fund has redistributed a little over $400,000 to 374 child care providers in the region, both center-based and home-based, including some in Fergus Falls. “We also reviewed a number of proposals from nonprofits over a five-week period of time back in June and we distributed $414,000 to organizations that were directly responding to the pandemic and the economic downturn,” said Petersen, including telehealth operations for mental health clinics and hospitals. They also helped fund food shelves throughout the region.
While WCI had the good fortune to not see a drop in donations this year thanks to individuals, governments, businesses and foundations reacting to the pandemic, Petersen says they don’t know what next year will be like and how what happened this year will impact 2021.
Anna Wasescha, president and CEO of WCI, said, “In this most challenging year, our neighbors, friends, and families are more in need of community than ever. Join the community of givers who make generous contributions to our local community foundation, West Central Initiative.”
Petersen agrees. “It’s a month of giving, right? Holiday giving, gift giving, this year more than ever there are people who need help, and so I would say this is the time of year to be philanthropic for all kinds of reasons,” she says.
