CLIMATE CHANGE: The shore of Big Stone Lake in Traverse County. West Central Initiative, in collaboration with paleBLUEdot, LLC from Maplewood, is looking to develop a climate action plan for west central Minnesota.
The public will soon have a chance to give their two cents on climate issues affecting west central Minnesota and Otter Tail County.
West Central Initiative, in collaboration with paleBLUEdot, LLC from Maplewood, is looking to develop a climate action plan for the region.
The first phase of the project, a survey open to anyone in the region, is already underway.
Assistant community planner with WCI, Mark Kaelke, said there were several mitigating factors as an impetus to undertake the survey.
“I think extreme weather events would certainly be one (mitigating factor) — and just the fact that things are warming up such that it might start putting agricultural production at risk. There’s some health issues that come with that. I think those were some concerns that came up when we were discussing the need for the study,” said Kaelke.
Kaelke said they are looking for very specific things within the data set.
“Part of that will be greenhouse gas emissions, in the case of the land cover, they’re looking at the shade we currently have. We will hopefully be making recommendations on how to improve that. Water use would be another one, just looking to ensure we have sustainable water resources for both drinking and recreation, those types of things,” said Kaelke.
In addition to information gathered from the survey, paleBLUEdot will compile area-specific data on energy use and emissions, infrastructure, natural resources, transportation and potential renewable energy sources. The organization will then use the data to create a regional assessment of current climate sustainability and identify opportunities for improvement. WCI will present reports generated from phase one at a series of public meetings this fall.
“The survey allows us to identify and focus on the most important climate-related issues in our region,” said Kaelke. “Circulating the survey to receive as many responses as possible is a critical first step in creating an effective plan. We hope the Climate Action Plan will help address concerns and capture opportunities as they relate to our changing climate.”
The second phase of the project will incorporate the public’s feedback from phase one and contain additional framework, including strategies and goals. The study is slated for completion in the spring of 2023.
To take the climate action survey, visit: palebluedot.llc/wci-climate-action-survey.
