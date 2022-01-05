West Central Initiative (WCI) has welcomed four new team members in the areas of community planning, operations and accounting, including a local member.
WCI has been partnering with communities in this region since 1986. “We all share a dream of west central Minnesota as vibrant and welcoming, a corner of the world where everyone can experience a very high quality of life,” says WCI President Anna Wasescha. “Over the past 35 years, the issues that were the catalyst for our founding have evolved. Many of them are more challenging than ever. It is vital that we have the capacity to do more, so we are thrilled that Celeste, Mark, Lisa, and Deb have joined our team.”
Amongst the four, Mark Kaelke is a new assistant community planner. Kaelke moved to Underwood from Alaska in the fall of 2019. Kaelke worked for Trout Unlimited in Alaska for 12 years before the move. He grew up near the Twin Cities and majored in English at Montana State University. Kaelke enjoys hunting, fishing, biking and kayaking and raises German wirehaired pointers.
WCI is a regional community foundation and development organization serving the counties of Becker, Clay, Douglas, Grant, Otter Tail, Pope, Stevens, Traverse and Wilkin and the portion of White Earth Nation in Becker County. WCI invests resources in our communities for regional success, using the tools of economic development and community development, and by promoting philanthropy. More information is available at wcif.org.
