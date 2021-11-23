Ottertail County (OTC) has over 1,600 lakes, only six of those being impaired. These lakes are an integral part of what OTC is. After all it is the county with the most lakes in all of the United States. Not only that, but our water is very clean. From drinking water to surface water, OTC can take pride in that its water is well cared for.
OTC plans to celebrate this by hosting a project called We Are Water MN. The project is sponsored by the Minnesota Humanities Center (MHC) and will be presented in the form of a traveling exhibit. MHC supports the project with training, funds, and events to learn about local water issues, rediscover the many reasons we each care about clean water, and practice community-identified ways to protect water.
Several committees have been identified that they are looking to form. An environmental committee, arts and culture committee, arts and history committee, and a cultural committee says Chris Leclair. A few individuals have been identified to be heads of these committees as well. Those who would be great for the job and would be willing to.
The project is currently in its beginning stages, with one year of planning ahead of it. As of now OTC is in search of organizations and individuals to lend their voices to the project. They will help identify topics to focus on and decide which events and programs to plan together.
The goal for the project is to bring people together and express why water is so important to the county. As well as celebrating the unique diverse water resources that can be found in the county. The main vehicle of this being voices from the community, seen and unseen narratives sharing as to why water is important to them.
There also will be four events that will coincide with this event. Past events that have been used are plays, kayaking and other community events. The committee that will be formed will decide on four events that they think is best fit.
OTC is looking for individuals or organizations who can contribute their story to tell in regards to water within OTC. Whether this be a conservation group, local social organization, organizations apart from our art’s community or even local resorts or campgrounds.
The project also has hopes to reach out to the children of OTC. They will be in contact with school districts with plans to host field trips to the exhibit during its eight-week stay.
The community will be able to see this project starting Aug. 18 in 2022, and it will stick around for eight weeks until Oct. 10 2022, at the Fergus Falls Public Library. In the meantime for those who are interested in becoming involved with the project, contact Chris LeClair at at cleclair@co.ottertail.mn.us or call 218-998-8105. The OTC committee hopes to form the planning committee over the winter.