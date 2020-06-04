The death of a 44-year-old Wadena woman in a motorcycle accident near Rush Lake prompted an inquiry from a Daily Journal reader last week.
He was interested in knowing if she had been wearing a helmet.
For the record, the Minnesota State Patrol reported she was not wearing a helmet. Neither was she violating a law by not wearing one.
According to the Department of Public Safety, state law only requires motorcycle operators and passengers under age 18 to wear a Department of Transportation (DOT) approved helmet.
It is a recommendation that motorcycle riders 18 and above wear helmets but not a law.
Fergus Falls police captain, Terry Eldien is a member of the Safe Community Coalition in Otter Tail County. The group meets once a month to look at road accidents and find ways of preventing future ones by means of education, enforcement and engineering.
One of the bigger dangers on the road these days for motorcycle riders according to Eldien are collisions with white-tailed deer. While people driving cars, SUVs and trucks can collide with a deer and suffer only damage to their car, motorcyclists are not protected. They can either hit a deer or be hit by one.
“Number one it’s about preventing accidents,” Eldien said. “We drive a lot faster and that results in these severe accidents.”
Some of the engineering work done in Otter Tail County has seen asphalt replacing gravel on the shoulder of some curves where a skid might occur. Rumble strips have also been introduced to help keep drivers safe when they are distracted or tired.
By taking a good look at these accidents members of the coalition can mitigate the danger of high-speed traffic.
“It’s the innocent bystander I want to protect,” Eldien said.
Eldien had a motorcycle when he was younger and like many adult riders today he preferred not to wear a helmet at the time. Yet the veteran police officer also believes those choosing not to wear helmets know and accept the risks.
Summer is the season for motorcycle accidents. Preliminary Minnesota Public Safety records for the year 2019 pointed at June as having the most motorcycle injuries with 167. Over the months of June, July and August, 484 of the year’s 840 motorcycle injuries occurred as did 32 of the state's 44 motorcycle deaths.
“When it comes to motorcycles a very large amount of the riders that are killed aren’t wearing helmets, Eldien said. “Motorcycles are so much more dangerous than a car.”
Eldien pointed out that cars have so many built-in safety features, including seat belts. The need for child car seats in vehicles comes down to the fact that cars are not designed for children.
According to Department of Natural Resources conservation officer Troy Richards the 18-and-under helmet law also applies to all-terrain vehicle riders.
Richards’ advice to all is to wear helmets.
“Nobody ever plans on the day they are going to crash,” Richards said. “It’s better to be safe than sorry.”
Richards pointed out the law states that those 18 and under riding in utility-terrain vehicles — also known as side-by-sides — must wear seat belts.
Snowmobilers are very good about wearing helmets while riding according to Richards.
“It’s rare to see someone that is not wearing a helmet,” Richards said.
