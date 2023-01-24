December drove home a harsh reality to many people all across the nation. When the weather gets nasty it can get downright miserable just about everywhere. The snow cyclone bomb Elliot, stretched from the Mountain West to the East Coast and down into the Gulf Coast states. While a storm this size is rare, they are becoming more frequent. Adverse weather is a variable which all farmers and ranchers know they will have to account for.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?