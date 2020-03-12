St. Patrick’s Day lays on the horizon this Tuesday, March 17, and while parades are being canceled or postponed throughout the country, there’s still some events going on in the area this weekend for people looking to celebrate, including one in Elizabeth and another in Detroit Lakes. For the more artistically inclined, Kaddatz Galleries is hosting a watercolor batik workshop and there will be a craft show at the Eagles ship in Fergus Falls.
Remember to stay home if you’re feeling ill, wash your hands regularly and cough into your elbow.
1. For the Love of Stuff craft show is on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Eagles #2339 ship in Fergus Falls. This is the event’s second year hosting local vendors like Tastefully Simple, Maurice’s, Mike’s Custom Woodwoorking and more. There’s also a bake sale and silent auction and profits go towards helping a local Girl Scout troop earn money toward their trip to New York.
2. Vining-based artist Ruth Hanson is hosting a watercolor batik workshop at Kaddatz Galleries on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Learn the unique painting technique that uses melted wax, watercolor and rice paper, creating an intense, whimsical composition. The class costs $55 with all supplies included, except for lunch and reference materials. While it’s currently full, the gallery encourages people to contact them to be put on the wait-list.
3. Detroit Lakes Pub Crawl is hosting their St. Patrick’s Day event on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. A mug and passport is $6 and the crawl includes Detroit Mountain, Northside Bar, Brygge Taps & Tastes, Zorbaz, Hub 41, American Legion Post 15, Lakeside Tavern and Roasted Pub and Eatery. Each place will have specials and some will have live music. Completed passports can be entered into a drawing for $500 at 11 p.m. at Hub 41.
4. Silver Dollar Saloon will be having their St. Patty's Day party on Saturday from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. with beer and shot specials. They’ll also be serving corned beef and cabbage with baby potatoes for $10.99. Nasty Habit will be playing live music throughout the night with covers of songs by artists including Journey, Dixie Chicks, Guns ‘N Roses and more.
