Over the last decade, the overall health of children has been declining. One factor that highly contributes to this is the rise of obesity in children and the risk factors that come along with it. September is National Childhood Obesity Awareness Month and the perfect time to learn more about what causes, how to help and how to talk about this sensitive topic.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?