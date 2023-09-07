Over the last decade, the overall health of children has been declining. One factor that highly contributes to this is the rise of obesity in children and the risk factors that come along with it. September is National Childhood Obesity Awareness Month and the perfect time to learn more about what causes, how to help and how to talk about this sensitive topic.
Lake Region Healthcare Pediatrician Dr. Carmen Schnurer said, “With the high rise in recent decades, obesity has reached epidemic proportions in populations whose environments promote physical inactivity and increased consumption of high-calorie foods.” Likewise, she explained, not everyone living in that environment will become obese. This suggests that genetics do play a role in it, however, “genetic changes in human populations occur too slowly to be responsible for the obesity epidemic,” she said.
One way to help kids develop good health is by demonstrating healthy habits. Schnurer explains, “Children learn from their role models in life, parents, teachers, caregivers etc. If a child grows in an environment where everything is around high calorie food, and very minimal activities, with also high usage of screens, they will get conditioned to follow the same lifestyle.”
Setting down the phone and going for a walk after dinner, or choosing a healthy snack are easy ways to show good decisions.
Bringing up the topic isn’t easy. It might be the most challenging conversation a parent can have with their child. “Weight is a sensitive topic in general, and even more so for children and adolescents who already are grappling with self-esteem, friendships, and body image,” Schnurer said.
There are ways to make it a little easier and not as personal. Have an open and ongoing conversation about health and why it's important to take care of your body. Explain why a healthy weight benefits the body and its organs.
Schnurer recommends asking them what they think about the topic, then you can be aware of their feelings. “Help them to understand that your weight doesn't determine what kind of person you are and also make sure they understand that if it doesn't make them feel good, the good news is that can change and there's a lot of people in the community willing to help,” Schnurer said.
Building self esteem and maintaining a positive self image while letting them know that some better choices can help them live a healthier life, is important. Tell them how extra weight affects their whole body and can lead to other health issues, like diabetes. Also, educating them on how physical activities and good foods can make a positive impact on their mental health, will help them understand that it's not about how they look, it’s about how they feel.
Childhood obesity can lead to a lifetime of health and mental problems. Addressing the issue gently with the child and making it about health is important. Making small changes as a family and keeping the conversation going over time will help a child learn what a healthy lifestyle looks like.
