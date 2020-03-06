The Otter Tail County Highway Department announced  weight restrictions on Otter Tail County Highways and Fergus Falls city streets will go into effect at 12:01 a.m., Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Restrictions will remain in effect until signs are removed.

If you have any questions or require additional information on this matter, contact county engineer Charles Grotte at 218-998-8470 or city engineer Brian Yavarow at 218-332-5413.

