The Otter Tail County Highway Department announced weight restrictions on Otter Tail County Highways and Fergus Falls city streets will go into effect at 12:01 a.m., Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Restrictions will remain in effect until signs are removed.
If you have any questions or require additional information on this matter, contact county engineer Charles Grotte at 218-998-8470 or city engineer Brian Yavarow at 218-332-5413.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.