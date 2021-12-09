M State recently announced the appointment of Dr. Ken Kompelien as the dean for the School of Health Sciences, Human Services and Nursing.
Kompelien comes to M State with years of experience. He spent 25 years at North Dakota State College of Science (NDSCS) in Wahpeton, where he served 16 years as an academic dean, was interim vice president for academic affairs and where he currently serves as interim dean of instruction. Kompelien also previously served as an academic counselor and adjunct instructor in the department of social and behavioral sciences at NDSCS.
“It is an honor and a privilege to welcome Dr. Kompelien to M State,” said Dr. John Maduko, M State’s vice president for academic and student affairs, in a press release sent to the Daily Journal. “He brings 25 years of academic excellence and extensive experience in healthcare education to M State. His career and expertise align with the college’s mission, vision and values and with our goal of meeting the needs of the health care community and educating the next generation of health care workers.”
Along with Kompelien’s years of experience, he brings with him an Ed.D. in leadership and professional practice from Trevecca University in Nashville, Tennessee. He also received his M.A. in counseling and his B.A. in speech communication from the University of North Dakota.
“M State has a well-deserved reputation for excellence in higher education, and I am honored to be selected to serve as dean,” said Kompelien in the press release. He will be based on the Fergus Falls campus. “I am excited to join M State and look forward to working with this great group of faculty, staff and students.”
