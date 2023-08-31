It's almost that time again, going into the fall and winter flu season. While most go reluctantly, others jump at the chance to get vaccinated for this season’s variations.
There will be ample opportunities for those in September at Astera Health with several flu shot clinics at their various facilities in September and October. Clinics will be available at the Wadena Clinic starting Oct. 14 from 8 a.m. to noon.
Pre-registration is strongly encouraged. Schedule an appointment by calling the clinic. Walk-in appointments are also available.
Wadena - 218-631-3510
Sept. 30, at 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. all ages.
Oct. 7 at 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. all ages.
Oct. 14 at 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. all ages.
Henning - 218-583-2953
Sept. 27 at 8:00 - 4:15 p.m. all ages.
Ottertail - 218-367-6262
Tuesday Oct. 3 8:00 - 4:15 p.m. all ages.
Katie Johnson, VP, Mission Engagement with Lake Region Healthcare (LRH), said their organization will definitely be offering flu shot clinics, but don’t have dates yet. Johnson said they have not yet received their vaccine supply, but will plan the dates as soon as they know the arrival date for this year’s vaccine supply.
LRH will be offering both COVID and influenza vaccines this season and they can be given at the same visit if someone is due for both of them.
Medicare, Medicare Advantage plans, Medicaid and many commercial insurances will pay for the flu shot. Astera Health encourages attendees to bring insurance cards if they plan to file a claim.
For the uninsured, Astera Health said in a release they offer a significant discount for payment at the time of the flu shot clinic and remind patients that receiving the flu shot is an important step to safeguarding health during the fall and winter months.
At Astera Health’s Wadena location, it suggests entering the building through the east entrance next to the emergency sign.
