FLU SHOT CLINIC
Submitted

It's almost that time again, going into the fall and winter flu season. While most go reluctantly, others jump at the chance to get vaccinated for this season’s variations.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?