Dear Otter Families,
On behalf of the Fergus Falls Public School District, welcome to the 2023-24 school year! We are very excited about the coming school year and the opportunity to provide a wonderful learning experience for our community’s children. As a staff, we have been engaged in a great deal of work over the past couple of years as we examined what knowledge, skills and attributes are essential for our students’ success. The mantra is to prepare our students to be college, career and life ready.
The education of a community’s children should be one of society’s highest priorities. This isn’t a new sentiment as a quote from Abraham Lincoln will attest, “Upon the subject of education ... I can only say that I view it as the most important subject which we as a people can be engaged in.” I would say the urgency has never been greater.
As we look at the rapid changes taking place in the world made possible through global communication, collaboration, access to information and the burgeoning emergence of artificial intelligence, we are living in an era that will be pivotal in establishing our path as a society. We need wisdom, foresight and adaptability. We need a well-educated populace.
A well-educated society better ensures that our workforce needs will be fulfilled, that we maintain our position as a world leader in innovation and that our freedoms remain protected. In summary - it is essential for the health of our nation.
We ask parents to reinforce the importance of education by emphasizing regular school attendance and talking with your children about what they are learning and doing in school. We ask that you encourage your children to try new things. That’s how they discover their interests, talents and abilities. We would love to see every student participate in at least one co-curricular activity as they journey through school. If your children are young, we ask that you consistently read to your child and listen to your child read to you.
We have been strategically updating the district’s facilities to provide a better educational experience for our students. This year, we will finish the north half of Lincoln School which will be the home for kindergarten beginning in the 2024/25 school year. This will allow us to move fifth grade out of Kennedy Secondary School. Much work has been done in Roosevelt to update the classrooms and we celebrated the grand re-opening of the Otter Field House at the end of the basketball season last spring. In the coming months, we will be gathering feedback from the community regarding the potential support for a new elementary school. There is a lot of exciting work taking place in the district.
It is my sincere hope that your children have an amazing experience in the Fergus Falls School District during the coming year. May our partnership fully meet the needs of all children by creating an environment that allows them to flourish and reach their full potential. We are honored and grateful that you have entrusted us with the care and education of your child(ren).
Grades K-4: McKinley, Adams and Cleveland
Open House at McKinley, Adams, and Cleveland Schools will take place on Aug. 30 from 5-7 p.m.
Grades 5-8: Kennedy Secondary School
The middle school open houses will be held in the Kennedy School Auditorium on Aug. 30 from 5-8 p.m. Parent meetings for fifth grade families will be held at five and for seventh grade families at 6:30 p.m. There are no scheduled parent meetings for grades six and eight, however, parents can attend one of the two offered sessions if they wish. Additionally, the Middle School office will create and make available a FAQ for parents if they can not make the parent meeting. These changes will allow for more of an “open house” feel. Students and families will be able to meet and visit with their teacher in their rooms from 5-8 p.m. that evening.
Grades 9-12: Kennedy Secondary School
Ninth grade open house will take place on Aug. 23 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the auditorium with Mr. Anderson and Mr. Thielke. We feel it is important for us to meet with our incoming ninth graders and parents to review our schedule, Otter Time, attendance and other school related information to make the ninth graders successful as they transition to FFHS. The ninth graders will pick up their Chromebook in the media center and will also be able to pick up their schedules that evening.
All 10-12 grade parents are invited to attend a meeting with Mr. Anderson and Mr. Thielke on Aug. 23 in the auditorium from 6:30-7:30 p.m. The high school open house for 10-12 graders will take place on Aug. 30 from 5-8 p.m. Students and parents are invited to attend and stop in to meet your student’s classroom teachers to ask questions and get additional information that will be important for the school year. Students will also be able to pick up their schedules during this time.
Area Learning Center
Open house is on Aug. 30 from 5-8pm with a new student mandatory enrollment meeting at 6 p.m. During this time, both parents and students will have the opportunity to meet the new ALC Director Carey Johnson as we prepare to begin the new school year.
New students to the district
Children who have moved into the Fergus Falls School District should be enrolled in school as soon as possible by entering the student(s) in our online registration system at bit.ly/544enrollstudent. Here, you will set-up your ParentVUE account and complete your paperless enrollment for your student(s). Parents of kindergartners are reminded that their children’s immunizations must be up to date and early childhood screenings completed before school begins. To make arrangements for an early childhood screening, call (218) 998-0544, ext. 8900.