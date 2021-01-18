New Year’s baby

Couple Dustin and Danielle Olsen celebrated the arrival their son, Everett Daniel, Jan. 7 at 8:19 a.m. at Lake Region Hospital in Fergus Falls. Dustin, who is serving in the United State military, got to witness the birth via video call.

The arrival of the “New Year’s Baby” is an exciting time at medical facilities such as Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls, which welcomed their first baby of 2021 on Jan. 7 at 8:19 a.m. 

Everett Daniel Olsen entered the world at 6 pounds, 4 ounces in weight and measuring 19 inches in length. His mother, Danielle, had been lucky to have an easy pregnancy with no complications. His father, Dustin, who is actively serving in the United States military, was able to witness the birth, as well as a number of important prenatal appointments, via video call. 

It was hard not having Dustin here. He never got to feel the baby kick or squirm around. We are blessed that we had close communication and got to share the big moments together,” Olsen reflected on her pregnancy and Everett’s birth.

The Olsens prefer traditional names that are not overly common for their children, and settled on the name Everett due to its meaning: brave as a wild boar. His middle name, Daniel, is a family name and the name of his maternal grandfather. 

Everett was welcomed into the world by many members of his family, including his three siblings: Kaylee Dawn, Will Charles and Audrey Judee. Grandparents and a barrage of aunts and uncles were also ready to welcome the little bundle of joy into the world. 

“We are so happy and blessed for all the love and support we have received from all of those around us,” shared Olsen.

 

