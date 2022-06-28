Welcoming America is a nonprofit and nonpartisan organization founded in 2009 by David Lubell with a vision to “lead a movement of inclusive communities becoming more prosperous by ensuring everyone belongs.”
Welcoming America is comprised of a vast network of participating nonprofits and local governments, and West Central Initiative serves as one of the over 300 partners included in their “Welcoming Network” which spans the nation.
WCI serves a vast region of west central Minnesota and comprises nine counties, with a stated mission to help improve the region through funding, programs and technical assistance to help ensure a vibrant, inclusive and sustainable community.
Celeste Koppe is an assistant community planner for WCI and describes how although it’s their first year as a member of Welcoming America, the organization is keen to hit the ground running regarding events and initiatives: “We’re living out our strategic framework of really leaning into welcoming, specifically when it comes to people identifying as BIPOC community members.”
One Welcoming America initiative that aims at fostering a welcoming atmosphere in communities everywhere is Welcoming Week, a series of events that focuses on “… bringing together neighbors of all backgrounds to build strong connections and affirm the importance of welcoming and inclusive places in achieving collective prosperity.”
“We’re hoping to gather weeklong events regionally — our goal right now is one in each of the nine counties we serve,” Koppe explains.
Koppe speaks to the importance of community advocates in areas outside of cities and how rural districts face different challenges when compared to large urban centers: “We’re part of Welcoming America’s rural welcoming initiative, so we were accepted into a cohort of other representatives from smaller communities.”
Koppe discusses how many larger cities have established offices focused on providing services new American, immigrants and refugees.
“It looks really different, putting out a welcoming infrastructure between a large city and smaller cities that may be facing additional challenges,” Koppe notes. “We’re a part of this cohort working through that.”
Koppe explains how WCI is furthering the goal of community engagement and a shared sense of belonging: “We’re currently offering grants of up to $500 to community organizations that believe in welcoming newcomers and wish to create their own event during Welcome Week.”
More information about Welcoming America is available online at: welcomingamerica.org.
Further information regarding the efforts of WCI can be located at: wcif.org.