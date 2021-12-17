Transformations happen every day. This rings true for the Welcome House in Fergus Falls.
In 2009, a mission was born by Becky and Daryl Weirs and their church family — to develop a home for single, pregnant women. A thrift shop, the Welcome House, was developed to help fund this mission. More recently, Tammy Anderson of Acorns-Oak Consulting joined the charge, asking an important question: Is the need still there?
After digging in, the answer to that question was, ultimately, no. Since 2009 the services available to pregnant women has increased dramatically, lessening the need for additional services in that arena.
A need was identified for transitional housing and services for women with barriers in this region. These women could be coming out of treatment programs or jail, be facing economic barriers and/or other challenging life situations.
After community outreach and conversations with area nonprofit organizations, it was determined that securing a house for the project was the next step. That house, a former parsonage, has now been secured.
“We hadn’t announced (the purchase of the house and shift to a transitional housing project) yet and I was already receiving phone calls from women asking when they can move in,” Anderson expressed, stating she felt bad that the services weren’t ready for those who needed them already.
“Transitional housing is such a huge need in our community,” shared the Welcome House’s new executive director, Tausha Pearson, who identified a need for transitional house many years ago while working at Someplace Safe while obtaining her bachelor’s degree in social work. “Everyone who came into Somplace Safe was sharing their stories and I kept thinking, ‘Oh my goodness! Where is the transitional housing?’”
Pearson joined the Welcome House in a moment of what she refers to as “God magic.” The founder of Haiti Mama, Pearson recently took a step back and relinquished the role of executive director to the individual she has been training to do just that. Little did she know what was waiting around the corner.
Pearson responded to a “help wanted” social-media posting for the Welcome House and interviewed for the role of thrift store manager. It didn’t take long for Anderson, Pearson and the board of directors to recognize that Pearson could fill a need as they evolved their project and Pearson was named executive director.
Pearson plans to spend at least four months focusing on the thrift store — staffing, planning and strategizing. The Welcome House thrift store is “the engine that will keep the house going,” explained Anderson of how continued funding will be needed to support the transitional home for women, projected to open in the fall of 2022. The thrift store will also provide the resident of the house volunteer and work opportunities.
While Pearson focuses on the thrift store, Anderson will continue working with the board on necessary projects such as house licensing, coordinating a remodel, capital campaign and a variety of other necessary projects to meet their projected open date for the transition home for women.
Those interested in becoming more involved with the mission can contact Anderson through email at Acrons2oakconsulting@gmail.com or by phone at 218-205-7176.