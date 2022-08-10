In partnership with West Central Initiative, Greater Fergus Falls will celebrate Welcoming Week by hosting "Salad Bowl," a potluck-styled Welcoming Week event that brings together underrepresented business owners, entrepreneurs and community leaders. The public is invited to learn, engage and collaborate to support our diverse entrepreneurs.
Rebeeca Petersen, WCI’s director of development said, “WCI became involved with Welcoming America three years ago when we hosted our Virtual Live Wide Open Conference with guest speaker Gil Penalosa. Penalosa spoke of welcoming communities on so many levels including walkable, bikeable and diversification. We are so excited about the more than one dozen communities in our region that are participating in Welcoming Week, including Fergus Falls,” she continued, “Especially dear to me is the GFF event as I have had the privilege to serve on this board for the past four years. Let's all join in on the fun and continue the Welcoming Communities theme for months and years to come.”
Under the theme of “Where We Belong,” GFF will host the Salad Bowl event on Sept. 12 from 6-8 p.m., at 101 West Lincoln Avenue, in downtown Fergus Falls. This event is free and open to the public with a culturally-diverse potluck (food available on a first-come, first-serve basis), pop-up retailers, musical entertainment and a showcase of local entrepreneurs. If interested in sharing ethnic cuisine or participating in the pop-up retail event, please contact patricia@greaterfergusfalls.com by Sept. 5.
"For the past decade, Welcoming Week has brought neighbors together to elevate the work happening every day in communities to ensure we all belong and thrive, no matter where we've come from. Now, as welcomers from all corners of the globe join in the celebration, the chorus of voices rejecting division and embracing unity grows stronger than ever."
Welcoming Week is an annual campaign and celebration to showcase the movement of communities striving to be more welcoming places for all, including immigrants. Launched in 2012 by Welcoming America and its members, Welcoming Week provides individuals and communities the opportunity to proclaim welcoming values through events and local initiatives that foster mutual understanding between immigrants and non-immigrants, as well as deeper belonging for all.
About Welcoming America
Welcoming America is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that leads a movement of inclusive communities become more prosperous by ensuring everyone belongs. Through the Welcoming Network, we work to change systems and culture by providing communities the roadmap they need to create welcoming policies and share new approaches to inclusion to create an environment where everyone can truly thrive. Learn more at welcomingamerica.org.
