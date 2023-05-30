Hello, my name is Trent Pitts. I am a senior at Kennedy Secondary school. This semester I am scheduled to have an internship during my school day. The school day is pretty much the same as any normal day. Instead of staying at the school I go out into the public and intern at a company. The company that I have been paired up with is, Aura Fabricators here in Fergus. Going into this internship I expected to learn the basics of the occupation I plan to go into. They have taught me so much already.
I have taken welding courses at the school, but still have more to learn. This internship has taught me to not be afraid to ask for help when I need it. They also have shown me that if I believe in myself I can do what I put my mind to.That being said they have given me the gear and knowledge to use while practicing to weld on the DOT projects. The school programs are great to teach you the basics, but the internship was able to see where I was struggling and help me excel in my future career. One on one learning is something I like about the internship. They are able to take time if I am having trouble with either the welder or the form, they help me. This internship has helped me be a better welder in class as well. Welding for an hour a day has helped me with my technique and distance while welding.
The internship is quite beneficial for people exploring this career. Not just this career but so many other careers. This program has partnered up with companies to get students out into the community. The internship solidified what I thought I wanted to do for a career. Going into the internship, I planned on going to college for welding. I enjoyed being able to create with the welder, so I wanted to make that a profession. The best part of this internship is that I was offered a job for this summer. The program is very well put together and I am so grateful I am part of it.
This internship, like stated in the last paragraph, has impacted my decision for my future. I plan to attend North Dakota State College of Science. This has been a plan for the last two years, and I am very excited. I first decided I wanted to go for welding after my first welding course at school. Having the opportunity to have those classes has impacted me greatly. Originally I didn't have an internship in my schedule. Talking with my counselor she said It would probably be in my best interest to do an internship, as I had a hole in my schedule. This has been a great opportunity to see if I like welding. Not just welding but the environment that comes with it. The amount of heat in the shop is not the most ideal situation, but the outcome is very satisfying.
