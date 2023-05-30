T Pitts

Trent Pitts.

 Submitted

Hello, my name is Trent Pitts. I am a senior at Kennedy Secondary school. This semester I am scheduled to have an internship during my school day. The school day is pretty much the same as any normal day. Instead of staying at the school I go out into the public and intern at a company. The company that I have been paired up with is, Aura Fabricators here in Fergus. Going into this internship I expected to learn the basics of the occupation I plan to go into. They have taught me so much already.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?