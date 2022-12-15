A community college associate degree can earn you more money than a high school diploma alone. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the median weekly pay for high school graduates is $809, but those with an associate degree can earn a median weekly pay of $963.
For the 2022-23 school year, there are 43 community colleges serving 117,169 students in Minnesota, 34 of these institutions being public and nine existing as private colleges.
M State Community and Technical College has been ranked number four on Intelligent.com’s latest list of the Best Community Colleges in Minnesota. The online magazine also recognized M State as the college with the “Most Flexible Start Terms.”
The website serves as a free, privately-supported online resource for higher education planning and program rankings. Over 3,000 community colleges were researched for the website’s 2023 report, ranked on a scale from 0 to 100 in six categories: tuition cost, admission, retention and graduation rates, faculty, reputation and the resources provided for online students.
Carrie Brimhall, the president of M State explains that while the school is excited about the recent ranking, the results are a something not actively applied for by the college, but rather a true reflection of the value offered by the campus to student body: “Community colleges are different – the rankings come as a product of the work we do every day.”
“Our staff did a tremendous amount of work during the pandemic to makes courses and other resources available to students, regardless of the circumstances,” Brimhall continues. “Flexible offerings are something our staff really worked on.”
Minnesota State Community and Technical College has four physical campus locations: Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena. With over 70 choices of career and liberal arts programs, MSCTC enrolls more than 9,000 students every year. Of these 70 programs, 25 are offered partly or entirely online. MSCTC’s vision for “a success story for every student” is demonstrated in their flexible offerings to ensure the accessibility of their programs to as many students as possible. For example, MSCTC offers late start classes for students who miss enrollment deadlines; these late start terms allow students to begin their degree or certification program without further delays.
“This ranking means a lot – we are college that recognizes that students are busy and have other commitments and obligations," Brimhall noted. "This recognition really shows that what we’re offering is really working for our students.”
