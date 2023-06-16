LAKE ALICE

In its bonding bill, the legislature approved funding of $75,000 that will revitalize water quality in Lake Alice near beautiful downtown Fergus Falls.

 

 JAMES ALLEN | DAILY JOURNAL MEDIA

While the fanfare was unanimous for the Minnesota State Legislature passing the bonding bill and finally getting needed funding for numerous local projects, some are questioning why they still voted no on the bill despite taking credit for getting the funding.



