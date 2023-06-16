While the fanfare was unanimous for the Minnesota State Legislature passing the bonding bill and finally getting needed funding for numerous local projects, some are questioning why they still voted no on the bill despite taking credit for getting the funding.
Politics can be a slippery slope sometimes and it appears that all local legislators that represent Otter Tail County, including Sen. Jordan Rasmusson (R-Fergus Falls), Rep. Jeff Backer (R-Browns Valley) and Tom Murphy (R-Underwood) all supported the local projects but voted against the final bill itself.
Almost 800 projects around Minnesota were included in this legislative season’s bonding bill.
According to Sen. Rasmusson who authored many of the bills, “The investment returned to Otter Tail County delivers over $8 million to communities to improve local infrastructure. Maplewood and Glendalough State Parks have been appropriated more than $2 million dollars to enhance the parks and provide funding for the Maplewood Trail segment of the Heart of the Lakes Regional Trail. This investment will complete the trail between Perham and Pelican Rapids. The City of Battle Lake is connected to the Glendalough recreational trail. The investments in infrastructure not only enrich the lives of individuals but also offer opportunities for economic growth and development for local communities.”
Locally, water quality improvements in Lake Alice and funds to revitalize the former dairy property were among the projects in Fergus Falls, while in the county infrastructure in Maplewood and Glendalough was awarded, a new aquatic facility in Pelican Rapids, Veterans Memorial Park in Parkers Prairie and the Tyler Wohlers Memorial Trail in Ottertail City also received funding in the bill.
However, when talk of support for the individual projects came up all three have stated on numerous occasions that they support them.
The truly partisan nature of their individual votes is nothing new in politics in the state, but being so vocal about the local projects and then voting against the bill does appear odd from a Monday morning quarterback perspective.
Even Ransmusson’s predecessor, the now retired Sen. Bill Ingebretsen actually was a very early supporter of the Lake Alice Water project.
Water Quality 3D is intended to promote beneficial shifts in the equilibrium of a body of water without the addition of chemicals. The technology utilizes a flow through water treatment system to enhance and restore water quality. The system was tested at Minneopa Creek, near Mankato, which Water Quality 3D says their device initiated and provided a buffering effect.
The approved funding of $75,000 would revitalize Lake Alice that has been an issue for many years.
Writer and spoken word artist Raheel Farooq has a great quote: “Politics is the only art whose artists regularly disown their masterpieces.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone