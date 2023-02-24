The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will collect water samples from about 180 wells in Otter Tail County for use in developing the county’s “Groundwater Atlas.”



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?