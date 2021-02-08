Steve Mouritsen of Fergus Falls has been a Wells Fargo employee for more than 17 years. He is also a board member of the Fergus Falls 544 Education Foundation, where he is serving the third year of his first term.
“Because of Steve’s leadership role on the Board, he is able to apply for grants from his employer to benefit the 544 Education Foundation,” said Mindy Fuder, the Foundation’s Executive Director.
The grants come from the Wells Fargo Community Care Grants Program. This program is a way for Wells Fargo to recognize all the ways their team members care for their communities through serving and giving. Team members can qualify for a maximum of $2,000 annually in Community Care Grants in a multitude of ways throughout the year.
There are a number of ways Wells Fargo Team Members like Mouritsen can receive these grants. Recording of volunteer time, serving in a leadership role and financial giving are three ways that made Steve eligible to secure these donations for the Foundation. “Community Care Grants are paid at the discretion of the Wells Fargo Foundation,” explained Mouristen, “and then as a Team Member, I can ask for the dollars to be directed to the 544 Education Foundation. The Foundation Board is something I enjoy serving on and I truly believe in their mission - to raise, invest and grant money through a charitable foundation to support educational programs.”
Steve is a Vice President in the Home Lending Technology – Digital Service Group at Wells Fargo, so the dollars given on his behalf always go towards technology. “That’s my area of expertise,” said Steve, “and I know that helping students learn using various types of technology is a necessary and very important part of their education.”
“We are so grateful to have Steve on our Board,” said Fuder, “for his capable service to our mission, his commitment to education and his generous spirit in sharing these grant dollars with our organization.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.