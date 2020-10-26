The threat of returning to a distance learning model for all District 544 students could not curb the enthusiasm of food services director Lance Wells Monday in the Kennedy Secondary Media Center.
Wells said the food services is currently running the summer food service program which is similar to the program they ran in the spring. The food staff is currently serving 59% of the meals they served last year - even with fresh, hot cinnamon rolls on the menu.
“Breakfast continues to be the best opportunity for our program to grow and it is good for the students but it is really, really, really hard to give away a free breakfast, who would have thought?” Wells said, adding that he has been active in hawking the free breakfasts.
While students in the elementary schools go through lunch lines the secondary students are served pre-packaged meals.
He added that distancing is a huge challenge in all district buildings.
Wells said the staff is planning to do a big registration push if and when the state extends the summer food service program, including to benefit families who Wells said would be hurt the most if the district moves out of the Tier 2 learning model.
“We feel more families will sign up if they know it is going to be for the whole year,” Wells said. “Previously, it was or until funding runs out or until December. Uncertainty causes people not to act in their best interests.”
Melissa Hermes asked why breakfasts have been a difficult sell.
“I’m not sure, in some cases they are holding a can of pop,” Wells said, adding that the importance of a good breakfast cannot be underrated and would also help keep students healthy.
Assistant principal Ryan Johnson in charge of the iQ Academy introduced the iQ handbook and pointed out that due to COVID-19 restrictions distance learning has proven much more popular in 2021.
“Instead of going up 50 we’re up about 200,” Johnson said.
Following reports from elementary principals Scott Colbeck and Tindy Rund, secondary principal Dean Monke pointed out ``it’s never too late to set up a parent-teacher conference,” adding that the conferences have been virtual because of COVID-19.
Superintendent Jeff Drake said the cases per 10,000 in Otter Tail County have climbed to 28 but that the District 544 Administration is planning to continue operating at Tier 2, which offers an all-day, in-person learning model for elementary grades and a hybrid learning model for secondary students.
Between students, faculty and staff there are 3,500 people working and learning in the district.
Drake also told the board that delivery of the 200 Chrome Books the district has on order has been pushed out another month. He also informed the board that the district audit report should be ready by their November meeting.
The school board approved the general consent items which included the certified staff hire of Nora Tierney, an elementary teacher at the iQ Academy and the 20201 iQ Academy Handbook.
The next meeting of the school board is set for Nov. 16 at 5:15 p.m. in the Otter Community Room or the Media Center at Kennedy Secondary.
