The Grant County community of Wendell has received a $22,000 Community Facilities Grant to purchase and install equipment for the public works department.
According to a release from U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development State Director Brad Finstad, Wendell will be investing the grant money in emergency preparedness equipment.
Wendell is a rural community 20 miles south of Fergus Falls which is subject to powerful winter storms, spring flooding and intermittent power outages. At present, the community has no capacity to provide power in the event of an outage. The grant will enable the city to purchase and install and backup generators at both the fire hall and the community center. A new heat ventilation and air conditioning unit will be installed at the community center.
Funding for the improvements have been made available through $150 million in grants included in the Additional Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief Act signed into law in June, 2019.
Finstad said that more than 100 types of projects are eligible for community facilities funding. Eligible applicants include municipalities, public bodies, nonprofit organizations and federally-recognized Native American tribes. The projects must be in rural areas with a population of 20,000 or less.
Grant applications will be accepted on a continual basis until funds are exhausted. To apply, contact the local USDA office. Smaller communities with the lowest median household income are eligible for a high proportion of grant funds.
