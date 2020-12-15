Linda Mellon and Wendy Erlandson have been performing at A Center for the Arts since 1984 and not even a pandemic will stop them. They’ll be performing alongside David Stoddard this Friday, Dec. 18 at 6:30 p.m. for a live virtual performance of their traditional Christmas show, this year titled “A Not So Silent Night.”
“It is normally an extravaganza but this year it’s going to be Wendy and Linda sitting around the piano while David plays and the three of them will sing and entertain us,” says Michael Burgraff, executive director of A Center for the Arts. “The stage is normally jam packed, so they have no one to hide behind this year.”
Mellon and Erlandson performed with the Center Singers for 13 years beginning in 1984. When the group disbanded, Erlandson and Mellon went a year without performing, at which point they realized they needed to continue singing and have been together ever since, missing only a single year while Erlandson was undergoing treatment for cancer.
“It supports A Center for the Arts, for one thing, that’s our performing home and we like to support the arts, and music is in our souls,” says Mellon. “We miss it when we can’t do it, so we were real glad to come up with this online format with Michael this year.”
The format will be similar this year to years past, with the group performing Christmas music.
“It will be less formal, a little more intimate, it’ll just be the three of us up on the stage and we’ll be looking at a camera instead of our friends,” says Mellon. “(I feel) a little trepidation, really, because we’ve never done it that way before, but excited to be able to make some music with each other and hopefully people will tune in and listen and watch. They can sit in their Christmas jammies on their couch and have popcorn and be comfortable.”
The show will have a pay-what-you-will format. Access to the live show can be purchased at A Center for the Arts’ website.
“You do have to go to our website and purchase a ticket, even if it’s $1, and then you get the URL. It’s going to be on YouTube, but you need that address to be able to view it,” says Burgraff.
Although it will be unusually silent in the theater during their performance, Mellon is excited that her family across the country can tune in to watch online.
“My brother and sister-in-law spend the winter in Arizona, so they’ll be able to see it. My sister in Texas has been in Fergus before, but she can’t come every year so it’ll be fun that friends and family can watch it that way,” she said. “It’s going to be very odd to not have the interaction with the audience, just to have silence. I guess we’ll just clap for each other and maybe Michael will clap for us, so there’s a little bit of feedback anyway.”
The group will be performing a mix of trios, duets and solos, starting off with the energetic bluegrass song “Beautiful Star of Bethlehem.” It’ll be an hour or so long with many favorites across genres and generations, including work by James Taylor, Judy Collins and Kathy Mattea. There will also be, Mellon says, “a little bit of nod to coronavirus that has shut so many things down, but not this. Can’t get rid of us that easily.”
A Center for the Arts has gotten new equipment to aid with live streaming and virtual shows, using funds from grants and community support. While this has allowed them to continue putting on performances in a safe way throughout the pandemic, the launch of their new YouTube channel also means they can reach audiences they were previously unable to reach. “I believe when this is all done, people are still going to want to see the live shows, but this will give us the opportunity, with the equipment that we have, to send it up to the VA or to Mill Street or to PioneerCare, to some of those places who might not otherwise be able to make it and truly lets us expand getting the entertainment out into the community and the area,” he said.
