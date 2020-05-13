Carol Wenner, a longtime respected resident of Alexandria, announced her candidacy on Wednesday, for the District 8B House Seat in the November 2020 Election.
In her online video asking for the DFL endorsement Wenner shared that she is ready to lead, and she can represent Minnesotans with professionalism and integrity. “My neighbors know I am dedicated and committed, and they trust me. I follow through on a promise and I show up when it is important.”
A proven leader in the business community, Wenner is unafraid to have the tough conversations and problem solve to find fair solutions. Her active listening skills and collaborative style will translate well as she works to help businesses, organizations and most importantly the citizens of Minnesota.
Carol spent the first 20 years of her career as a frontline healthcare worker. She learned compassion and empathy for patients and family members in medical crises while practicing discipline as a member of a dedicated team. “The best part of serving in this capacity was making a difference in people’s lives and the relationships I built with the healthcare staff,” Wenner said.
Carol worked at the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber while returning to school in 2003. As a Membership Coordinator she had her hand on the pulse of the business community and routinely connected with over 600 chamber business leaders throughout the year. “I have the energy and commitment to help businesses solve problems. My work in the business community will easily translate into solutions for the success of rural Minnesota as we emerge on the other side of COVID- 19.”
Wenner, Sales and Marketing Consultant at Local Level Marketing since 2013, has been instrumental in helping tell the stories of women who have overcome adversity, beat the odds or done great things in their community in the Definitive Woman Magazine. “It is an honor and a privilege to be entrusted with the stories of strong women who are blazing a trail for the next generation of strong women.”
“The time is now to advocate for residents in rural Minnesota as the needs will be great moving forward.” Some of Wenner’s priorities will be to work collaboratively in St. Paul to find a solution for the lack of broadband connectivity in rural Minnesota, to ensure that our rural hospitals stay viable by preparing for future pandemics, and to protect our environment. “Our region will need to have a representative who is willing to listen to constituent concerns and collaborate with representatives on both sides of the aisle.”
Wenner lives in Alexandria with her husband Bruce.
To learn more about Carol visit www.carolwennerformnhouse.com or follow her on Facebook @carolwennerformnhouse
