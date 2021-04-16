West Central Initiative awarded grants totaling more than $60,000 to organizations in the Fergus Falls, Perham and Dent areas through its donor advised funds program.
Donor advised funds are managed by West Central Initiative on behalf of organizations, families or individuals as a charitable giving vehicle.
“These donor advised funds — the Deloris Barnack Kenner Fund, Floyd and Harriet Miller Endowment Fund, Inga M. Johnson Endowment, and Leora Scheid Fund — were established to create a lasting impact by supporting the namesake’s favorite causes and organizations in our region,” says Rebecca Lynn Petersen, West Central Initiative’s director of development.
“They determined how West Central Initiative would direct the funds by identifying certain giving criteria. West Central Initiative then, in turn, serves the philanthropists by seeking and granting to causes that fit that criteria. That’s one way donor advised funds work. In other cases, philanthropists themselves choose where to award the grants. Both ways of giving have tax benefits and both certainly leave a lasting legacy.”
Funds and benefactors
Deloris Barnack Kenner Fund: Kenner grew up and went to school in the Perham area. She continued her education and enjoyed a 50-year career as a nurse. Her funds benefit Perham-Dent area teachers or education-related projects in the communities. Grantees are:
• Empowering Kids, Perham, $2,500.
• Boys and Girls Club of the Perham Area, $2,500.
• Wel Collective, Perham, $2,500.
• Friends of the Museum, Perham, $2,500.
Floyd and Harriet Miller Endowment Fund: Reverend Floyd and Harriet Miller wished to leave a lasting impact in the Fergus Falls community for all the kindness that they received during their lifetimes. Funds benefit nonprofit organizations in the Fergus Falls area along with the St. James Episcopal Church. Grantees are:
• Fergus Falls Food Shelf, $2,500.
• Fergus Falls Public Library, $2,500.
• Pedal Fergus Falls, $2,500.
• Someplace Safe of Fergus Falls, $2,500.
• Fergus Falls Area Family YMCA, $2,500.
• Human Society of Otter Tail County, $2,500.
• St. James Episcopal Church, $15,494.
Inga M. Johnson Endowment Fund: Johnson was actively involved with her community and was philanthropic throughout her lifetime. It was Johnson's wish that this fund be used to improve the quality of life in and around Fergus Falls with donations that invest in the community’s educational, scientific, literary, and religious needs. Grantees are:
• Meals by Wheels of Fergus Falls, $500.
• Fergus Falls Salvation Army, $2,500.
• Friends of the Fergus Falls Public Library, $1,000.
• Kaddatz Galleries, LTD, Fergus Falls, $2,500.
• United Way of Otter Tail and Wadena Counties, $2,500.
• Fergus Falls Area Family YMCA, $2,500.
• Friends of the Prairie Wetlands Learning Center, Fergus Falls, $2,500.
• Fergus Falls Parks, Recreation & Forestry, $2,500.
• Otter Cove Children’s Museum, Fergus Falls, $2,500.
• Young Life Otter Tail County, $2,500.
• Pedal Fergus Falls, $2,500.
• Otter Tail County Historical Society, $2,500.
• Oak Grove Cemetery Association, Fergus Falls, $2,500.
• Fergus Falls Area Habitat for Humanity, $2,500.
• Welcome House of Fergus Falls, $2,500.
Leora Scheid Fund: Scheid cared about the communities that she and her family lived in and wished to continue to have a lasting impact on the area’s people and organizations. Funds benefit Perham, Dent, and/or Fergus Falls to support programs or capital needs. Grantees are:
• Someplace Safe, Perham, $2,500.
• The Bridge Community Pantry, Perham, $950.
• Friends of the Museum, Perham, $950.
For more information about the benefits of creating a Donor Advised Fund, contact Rebecca Petersen at 800-735-2239 or email rebecca@wcif.org.
