West Central Initiative (WCI) and Otter Tail County are working together with area employers to learn about the housing needs of the current workforce. To do so, these organizations are inviting employers to share a short survey with employees. The purpose of the project is to learn about the housing needs of the current workforce countywide. Results from the survey may be used by the county, employers, and/or WCI to guide future investments in housing development.
The need to expand housing opportunities is critical in addressing the county’s workforce needs. The availability of housing and workforce are interconnected, so employer involvement is vital. This project is intended to collect relevant information to assist in assessing housing opportunities and needs countywide. Employers who are interested in participating should contact Jill Amundson with WCI for a link unique to one’s worksite.
The survey will take about five minutes and will ask employees about themselves, their households, and their current housing. The answers will be kept confidential. WCI will share the study and combined responses, but individual surveys will only be seen by WCI and Community Development staff of Otter Tail County. Employers who participate will simply distribute a link to employees with a request to take the survey.
This survey is part of the countywide Big Build initiative, which is designed to build new, preserve or rehabilitate 5,000 housing units by 2025. Building the future begins with expanding housing opportunities and reinvestment throughout Otter Tail County.
If you have questions or are an employer willing to distribute this survey, please contact Jill Amundson, West Central Initiative, at 218-998-1614 or jill@wcif.org. Contact Amy Baldwin, Community Development director, to learn about how the county can support housing development opportunities, please email abaldwin@co.ottertail.mn.us or call 218-998-8050. WCI and Otter Tail County thank you for help with this important project.
