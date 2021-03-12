West Central Initiative will continue bringing innovative voices to the region as it presents “Groundbreakers: Featuring Three Visionary Women” on Wednesday, March 24, at 7 p.m. The free virtual event will include inspirational stories and music and celebrate Women’s History Month. Storyteller Kevin Kling will host the event that features explorer Ann Bancroft, economist/author Winona LaDuke, and singer/songwriter Ann Reed.
“We had a great turnout at our annual meeting last November, and we promised to be back with an encore presentation,” said Rebecca Petersen, director of development at West Central Initiative. “Kevin Kling will bring compelling interview questions to the fore. Discussion topics will include climate action; diversity, equity and inclusion; and finding inspiration from both the past and today. We’re certain you’ll leave the event feeling inspired.”
Register today at wcif.org.
Participants can arrive as early as 6:30 p.m. to enjoy a presentation featuring groundbreaking women from past and present.
About the speakers
Ann Bancroft is one of the world’s preeminent polar explorers and an internationally recognized leader who is dedicated to inspiring women and girls around the world to unleash the power of their dreams. Through her various roles as an explorer, educator, sought-after speaker, and philanthropist, Bancroft believes that by sharing stories related to her dreams of outdoor adventure, she can help inspire a global audience to pursue their individual dreams. A resident of Minnesota, Ann’s teamwork and leadership skills have undergone severe tests during her polar expeditions and provided her with opportunities to shatter female stereotypes.
in 1991 to support the educational mission of the historic all-women’s Antarctic polar expedition in 1993.
LaDuke is a rural development economist and author working on issues of Indigenous economics, food and energy policy. She lives and works on the White Earth Reservation in northern Minnesota and is the executive director of Honor the Earth. She is widely recognized for her work on environmental and human rights issues. LaDuke works nationally and internationally on the issues of climate change, renewable energy, and environmental justice alongside Indigenous communities. In her own community, she is the founder of the White Earth Land Recovery Project, one of the largest reservation-based nonprofit organizations in the country.
Reed is a songwriter, singer, and author and has been performing and creating community for more than 40 years with her rich, dark-chocolate voice, storytelling from the human experience, and songs that find a permanent place in the heart. Of course, some of her songs and stories might end up closer to the funny bone – a little irreverence never hurt anyone. Her most recent recordings are “Winter Springs, Summer Falls,” a collection of songs inspired by the seasons, and “Other People’s Songs,” a collection of favorite standard tunes with guitarist/bassist Joan Griffith. Ann has two books available: “Citizens of Campbell,” a novel, and “The Less Said: A Collection of Short Form Poems.”
Kling is a well-known Minnesota playwright, storyteller, and commentator on public radio and TV stations. His plays and adaptations have been performed around the world. Although he lives in Minneapolis, he may secretly long to live in this region as West Central Initiative supporters have enjoyed having him help with other in-person and virtual events.
West Central Initiative is a regional community foundation serving the nine West-Central Minnesota counties of Becker, Clay, Douglas, Grant, Otter Tail, Pope, Stevens, Traverse, Wilkin and the portion of White Earth Nation in Becker County. WCI invests resources in communities for regional success, using the tools of economic development and community development and by promoting philanthropy. Learn more at wcif.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.