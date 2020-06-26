The goat project in West Otter Tail County increased by over 50% from 2018 to 2019. With 57 youth participating in this project area, grades K-12 plus, it is currently the largest livestock project in the county. West Otter Tail County is not the only county that is experiencing growth in goat production. Minnesota is ranked top 20 in the nation for goat production. The future of goat production and the 4-H goat project expects to continue to grow.
The organization was concerned about providing a space that youth could be proud of. They decided the barn needed to be inviting so youth could showcase their knowledge and livestock. With the help of many local businesses, the West Otter Tail County Fair Board, Extension staff, and several 4-H families, the goat barns will have a new look when the fair returns in 2021. The committee members collectively thought of creative and fun ways the hefty goal could be accomplished. Through pen sponsorships, private donations, fun events held at the 2019 fair, and by writing grants, the new goat pens were paid for and delivered to the fairgrounds in June.
For more information about 4-H Animal Science programs visit z.umn.edu/4h-animals.
Contact Tammy Nordick at 218-998-8760 or nordi012@umn.edu.
The organization would like to give recognition and thanks to the following businesses for sponsoring a pen:
Elizabeth Lion’s Club
Haarstad Family Farms LLC
Paul Haarstad Excavating LLC
Tyrell and Katie Nordick family
Maertens Farms
Straightline
Josh and Sarah Shol family
Michael and Jessica Metzger family
COH Boers
Schiesser Farms
Park Region Mutual Telephone Company
The Otter Express-Transit Alternatives
Otter Electric LLC
Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative
Riverside Fergus Falls Lions Club
Ziegler INC
Buse Orwell 4-H Club
Dr. David and Mimsi Weckwerth
Grove Lake 4-H Club
Oscar Trondhjem 4-H Club
Thea’s Pumpkin Patch/Olson Bros Drywall
First National Bank of Henning, Ottertail and Battle Lake
Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2339
Beyer Towing
Gold Level Sponsors:
Park Region Co-Op
Wall Lake Veterinary Services LTD
Ohren Electric Inc.
Underwood Quik Stop and Café
John Bamberg
Viking Café
VFW Post 612
AgCountry Farm Credit Services
Silver Level Sponsors:
Farmers Elevator of Fergus Falls
Lakes Veterinary Hospital, P.A.
T. Walls Plumbing Inc.
Bronze Level Sponsors:
Henning Lions Club
Other contributors and grants received:
SignWorks
Shake Shack
Helping Hands Grant
Cal Mielke Grant
