With the help of volunteers, like the Shol family (pictured), West Otter Tail 4-H raised over $17,000 for new goat pens.

The goat project in West Otter Tail County increased by over 50% from 2018 to 2019. With 57 youth participating in this project area, grades K-12 plus, it is currently the largest livestock project in the county. West Otter Tail County is not the only county that is experiencing growth in goat production. Minnesota is ranked top 20 in the nation for goat production. The future of goat production and the 4-H goat project expects to continue to grow.

The organization was concerned about providing a space that youth could be proud of. They decided the barn needed to be inviting so youth could showcase their knowledge and livestock. With the help of many local businesses, the West Otter Tail County Fair Board, Extension staff, and several 4-H families, the goat barns will have a new look when the fair returns in 2021. The committee members collectively thought of creative and fun ways the hefty goal could be accomplished. Through pen sponsorships, private donations, fun events held at the 2019 fair, and by writing grants, the new goat pens were paid for and delivered to the fairgrounds in June.

For more information about 4-H Animal Science programs visit z.umn.edu/4h-animals.

Contact Tammy Nordick at 218-998-8760 or nordi012@umn.edu.

The organization would like to give recognition and thanks to local businesses and community members for sponsoring pens and contributing to the project.

