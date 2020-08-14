Throughout Minnesota, 4-H educators and youth are putting their innovation skills to work as they create alternative experiences to replace 2020 county fairs, including the West Otter Tail County Fair.
In July 2020, West Otter Tail County 4-H’ers shared their skills and accomplishments with judges in a modified showcase environment, as necessitated by COVID-19. The annual livestock shows and non-livestock shows took place online.
“This has been a challenging year for 4-H’ers. We’re truly proud of how they’ve risen to the occasion to help make their showcases happen,” said Extension educator Tammy Nordick. “We’ve seen some amazing displays of ingenuity from West Otter Tail County 4-H’ers.”
“4-H’s priority is to provide learning and leadership experiences that guide youth in building relationships, developing communication techniques, and strengthening organizational skills,” said Jennifer A. Skuza, Extension Center for Youth Development Associate Dean and State 4-H Director. “We’ve been committed to helping maintain the county fair experience as much as possible, recognizing that possibilities and limitations vary among all of Minnesota’s 87 counties.”
Results from judging are below. Educator Tammy Nordick noted that the events could not have been conducted without the help of families, volunteers and other partners. “We’re grateful to 4-H supporters for helping us put youth at the center of our alternative fair and creating a memorable, meaningful experience.”
To learn more about 4-H in West Otter Tail County, contact Extension 4-H Educator, Tammy Nordick or Troy Schrupp at 218-998-8760 and visit the website, www.4-H.umn.edu.
Emily Christensen Amor -Non-livestock Food & Nutrition Purple Food & Nutrition - Grades 6-8
Emily Christensen Amor -Non-livestock Agronomy Purple Specialty Crops - Grades 6-8
Randy Christensen Amor -Non-livestock Agronomy Blue Forages - Grades 3-5
Randy Christensen Amor -Non-livestock Agronomy Blue Forages - Grades 3-5
Eleanor Gibbs Amor -Non-livestock Crafts and Fine Arts Blue Fine Arts - Grades 9+
Eleanor Gibbs Amor -Non-livestock Crafts and Fine Arts Purple Fine Arts - Grades 9+
Jude Hagemeister Amor -Cloverbud Cloverbud - Non-livestock Green Cloverbud Non-livestock Project 1
Mae Hagemeister Amor -Non-livestock Clothing & Textiles Blue Non-Garment - Grades 6-8
Mae Hagemeister Amor -Non-livestock Clothing & Textiles Purple Non-Garment - Grades 6-8
Quinn Hagemeister Amor -Non-livestock Shop Lavender Shop - Grades 3-5
Claire Holstrom Amor Poultry Geese Blue Geese - Breeding pen of one male & two females
Claire Holstrom Amor Poultry Ducks Lavender Ducks - Market pen of two males or two females
Stella Holstrom Amor Poultry Geese Blue Geese - Market pen of two males or two females
Stella Holstrom Amor Poultry Ducks Purple Ducks - Breeding pen of one male & two females
Madison Pesek Buse Orwell Horse Egg and Spoon Blue Horse - Egg and Spoon, Grades 6-8
Madison Pesek Buse Orwell Horse Key Race Blue Horse - Key Race, Grades 6-8
Madison Pesek Buse Orwell Horse Pole Weaving Purple Horse - Pole Weaving, Grades 6-8
Madison Pesek Buse Orwell Horse Barrel Race Purple Horse - Barrel Race, Grades 6-8
Madison Pesek Buse Orwell Horse Jumping Figure 8 Purple Horse - Jumping Figure 8, Grades 6-8
Madison Pesek Buse Orwell Horse Trail Class Purple Horse - Trail Class, Grades 6-8
Madison Pesek Buse Orwell Horse Western Pleasure Red Horse - Western Pleasure, Grades 6-8
Madison Pesek Buse Orwell Horse English Pleasure Red Horse - English Pleasure, Grades 6-8
Madison Pesek Buse Orwell Horse Western Horsemanship Red Horse - Western Horsemanship, Grades 6-8
Madison Pesek Buse Orwell Horse Showmanship Red Horse - Showmanship Grades 6-8
Madison Pesek Buse Orwell Horse English Equitation Red Horse - English Equitation, Grades 6-8
Taylor Pesek Buse Orwell Horse Western Pleasure Blue Horse - Western Pleasure, Grades 3-5
Taylor Pesek Buse Orwell Horse Key Race Purple Horse - Key Race, Grades 3-5
Taylor Pesek Buse Orwell Horse Barrel Race Purple Horse - Barrel Race, Grades 3-5
Taylor Pesek Buse Orwell Horse Showmanship Purple Horse - Showmanship Grades 3-5
Taylor Pesek Buse Orwell Horse Trail Class Purple Horse - Trail Class, Grades 3-5
Taylor Pesek Buse Orwell Horse Egg and Spoon Purple Horse - Egg and Spoon, Grades 3-5
Taylor Pesek Buse Orwell Horse Jumping Figure 8 Red Horse - Jumping Figure 8, Grades 3-5
Taylor Pesek Buse Orwell Horse Western Horsemanship Red Horse - Western Horsemanship, Grades 3-5
Taylor Pesek Buse Orwell Horse Pole Weaving White Horse - Pole Weaving, Grades 3-5
Joseph Rogal Buse Orwell -Non-livestock Shop Purple Shop - Grades 9+
Joshua Rogal Buse Orwell -Non-livestock Aerospace Purple Aerospace - Grades 3-5
Joshua Rogal Buse Orwell -Non-livestock Horticulture Purple Flower Gardening - Grades 3-5
Atleigh Shol Buse Orwell Goat - Dairy Goat - Dairy, Recorded Grade Blue Dairy Goat - Jr. Doe Kid
Atleigh Shol Buse Orwell Goat - Meat Market Goat Blue Dairy Market Goat - Wether (No Bucks)
Atleigh Shol Buse Orwell Goat - Dairy Goat - Dairy, Recorded Grade Blue Dairy Goat - Dry Yearling Doe
Atleigh Shol Buse Orwell Goat - Dairy Dairy Goat Showmanship Green Dairy Goat Showmanship - Grades 6-8
Atleigh Shol Buse Orwell Poultry Chickens Lavender Chickens - Egg production pen of two pullets, Brown egg layers
Atleigh Shol Buse Orwell Poultry Showmanship Purple Poultry Showmanship - Grades 6-8
Atleigh Shol Buse Orwell Swine Showmanship Purple Swine Showmanship - Grades 6-8
Atleigh Shol Buse Orwell Swine Market Gilt Red Swine - Market Gilt
Atleigh Shol Buse Orwell Swine Market Barrow Red Swine - Market Barrow
Brinly Shol Buse Orwell Swine Market Barrow Blue Swine - Market Barrow
Brinly Shol Buse Orwell Goat - Dairy Goat - Dairy, Recorded Grade Blue Dairy Goat - Milking 2 Year Old Doe
Brinly Shol Buse Orwell Goat - Dairy Goat - Dairy, Recorded Grade Blue Dairy Goat - Jr. Doe Kid
Brinly Shol Buse Orwell Goat - Dairy Dairy Goat Showmanship Green Dairy Goat Showmanship - Grades 3-5
Brinly Shol Buse Orwell Swine Showmanship Green Swine Showmanship - Grades 3-5
Brinly Shol Buse Orwell Poultry Showmanship Lavender Poultry Showmanship - Grades 3-5
Brinly Shol Buse Orwell Poultry Chickens Purple Chickens - Egg production pen of two pullets, White egg layers
Brinly Shol Buse Orwell Swine Market Gilt Red Swine - Market Gilt
Trig Shol Buse Orwell -Cloverbud Cloverbud - Livestock Green Goat - Cloverbud - Dairy or Meat
Trig Shol Buse Orwell -Cloverbud Cloverbud - Livestock Green Poultry - Cloverbud
Trig Shol Buse Orwell -Cloverbud Cloverbud - Livestock Green Swine - Cloverbud
Payton Fagre Dalton Horse Key Race Blue Horse - Key Race, Grades 3-5
Payton Fagre Dalton Horse Egg and Spoon Blue Horse - Egg and Spoon, Grades 3-5
Payton Fagre Dalton Horse Western Pleasure Purple Horse - Western Pleasure, Grades 3-5
Payton Fagre Dalton Horse Pole Weaving Purple Horse - Pole Weaving, Grades 3-5
Payton Fagre Dalton Horse Trail Class Red Horse - Trail Class, Grades 3-5
Payton Fagre Dalton Horse Showmanship Red Horse - Showmanship Grades 3-5
Payton Fagre Dalton Horse Western Horsemanship Red Horse - Western Horsemanship, Grades 3-5
Payton Fagre Dalton Horse Barrel Race White Horse - Barrel Race, Grades 3-5
Amber Frigaard Dalton Swine Showmanship Lavender Swine Showmanship - Grades 9+
Amber Frigaard Dalton Rabbit Showmanship Lavender Rabbit Showmanship - Grades 9+
Amber Frigaard Dalton Swine Market Barrow Lavender Swine - Market Barrow
Amber Frigaard Dalton Swine Market Gilt Purple Swine - Market Gilt
Amber Frigaard Dalton Rabbit Small Breed Rabbits - Rex Purple Rex - Small Breed Sr. Doe over 6 months of age
Amber Frigaard Dalton Rabbit Small Breed Rabbits - Rex Purple Rex - Small Breed Sr. Buck over 6 months of age
Logan Frigaard Dalton Rabbit Showmanship Purple Rabbit Showmanship - Grades 9+
Logan Frigaard Dalton Rabbit Small Breed
Rabbits - Rex Purple Rex - Small Breed Sr. Doe over 6 months of age
Logan Frigaard Dalton Swine Showmanship Purple Swine Showmanship - Grades 9+
Logan Frigaard Dalton Swine Breeding Gilt Commercial Purple Swine - Commercial January Gilt
Logan Frigaard Dalton Rabbit Small Breed Rabbits - Rex Purple Rex - Small Breed Jr. Doe under 6 months of age
Rebecca Johnson Dalton Beef Showmanship Lavender Beef Showmanship - Grades 9+
Rebecca Johnson Dalton Beef Prospect Calf Lavender Beef - Steer Calf
Rebecca Johnson Dalton Beef Market Beef Purple Beef - Market Steer
Erika Lahti Dalton Sheep Breeding Ewes Comm White/Speckle Blue Sheep - Commercial White & Speckle Face January Ewe Lamb (fitted & slick shorn)
Erika Lahti Dalton -Non-livestock Fruit, Vegetable and Herb Gardening Blue Fruit - Grades 9+
Erika Lahti Dalton -Non-livestock Horticulture Blue Flower Gardening - Grades 9+
Erika Lahti Dalton -Non-livestock Crafts and Fine Arts Lavender Fine Arts - Grades 9+
Erika Lahti Dalton Sheep Showmanship Purple Sheep Showmanship - Grades 9+
Erika Lahti Dalton Sheep Breeding Ewes Market Type Purple Sheep - Market Type Yearling Ewe (Must be slick shorn)
Sonja Lahti Dalton Sheep Breeding Ewes Comm White/Speckle Blue Sheep - Commercial White & Speckle Face February Ewe Lamb (fitted & slick shorn)
Sonja Lahti Dalton -Non-livestock Photography Blue Photography - Grades 6-8
Sonja Lahti Dalton -Non-livestock Horticulture Blue Flower Gardening - Grades 6-8
Sonja Lahti Dalton Sheep Breeding Ewes Comm Black Lavender Sheep - Commercial Black Face January Ewe Lamb (fitted & slick shorn)
Sonja Lahti Dalton Sheep Showmanship Purple Sheep Showmanship - Grades 6-8
Sonja Lahti Dalton -Non-livestock Fruit, Vegetable and Herb Gardening Red Fruit - Grades 6-8
Kendall Sundby Dalton Swine Market Gilt Blue Swine - Market Gilt
Kendall Sundby Dalton Swine Market Barrow Blue Swine - Market Barrow
Kendall Sundby Dalton Swine Showmanship Lavender Swine Showmanship - Grades 3-5
Kendall Sundby Dalton Dairy Crossbreds Purple Winter Calf
Kendall Sundby Dalton Rabbit Showmanship Purple Rabbit Showmanship - Grades 3-5
Kendall Sundby Dalton Dairy Dairy Showmanship Purple Dairy Showmanship - Grades 3-5
Kendall Sundby Dalton Rabbit Small Breed Rabbits - Holland Lop Purple Holland Lop - Small Breed Sr. Buck over 6 months of age
Kendall Sundby Dalton Rabbit Small Breed Rabbits - Polish Purple Polish - Small Breed Sr. Doe over 6 months of age
Marina Beckler Dane Prairie -Cloverbud Cloverbud - Non-livestock Green Cloverbud Non-livestock Project 1
Alexa Janu Dane Prairie Horse Egg and Spoon Blue Horse - Egg and Spoon, Grades 9+
Alexa Janu Dane Prairie Horse Barrel Race Purple Horse - Barrel Race, Grades 9+
Alexa Janu Dane Prairie Horse Pole Weaving Purple Horse - Pole Weaving, Grades 9+
Alexa Janu Dane Prairie Horse Key Race Purple Horse - Key Race, Grades 9+
Alexa Janu Dane Prairie Horse Jumping Figure 8 Red Horse - Jumping Figure 8, Grades 9+
Alexa Janu Dane Prairie Horse Western Pleasure White Horse - Western Pleasure, Grades 9+
Destoni Julsrud Dane Prairie Rabbit Large Breed Rabbits - Other Purebred Blue All Other Purebred - Large Breed Jr. Buck under 6 months of age
Destoni Julsrud Dane Prairie Dairy Holstein, Grade Blue Spring Jr. Yearling
Destoni Julsrud Dane Prairie Rabbit Small Breed Rabbits - Mini Lop Purple Mini Lop - Small Breed Sr. Buck over 6 months of age
Destoni Julsrud Dane Prairie Beef Prospect Calf Red Beef - Heifer Calf
Graham Meder Dane Prairie -Cloverbud Cloverbud - Livestock Green Sheep - Cloverbud
Graham Meder Dane Prairie -Cloverbud Cloverbud - Livestock Green Swine - Cloverbud
Ava Thompson Dane Prairie Sheep Market Lambs Blue Market Lamb
Ava Thompson Dane Prairie Swine Breeding Gilt Commercial Lavender Swine - Commercial March Gilt
Ava Thompson Dane Prairie Sheep Market Lambs Purple Market Lamb
Keira Thompson-Ohren Dane Prairie Sheep Market Lambs Lavender Market Lamb
Keira Thompson-Ohren Dane Prairie Swine Showmanship Purple Swine Showmanship - Grades 3-5
Keira Thompson-Ohren Dane Prairie Sheep Showmanship Purple Sheep Showmanship - Grades 3-5
Keira Thompson-Ohren Dane Prairie Swine Market Barrow Red Swine - Market Barrow
Cooper Will Dane Prairie Dairy Holstein, Registered Blue Winter Sr. Yearling
Eliana Cole Eagle Lake -Non-livestock Photography Blue Photography - Grades 9+
Eliana Cole Eagle Lake -Non-livestock Crafts and Fine Arts Blue Fine Arts - Grades 9+
Eliana Cole Eagle Lake -Non-livestock Crafts and Fine Arts Blue Fine Arts - Grades 9+
Eliana Cole Eagle Lake -Demonstrations/Presentations Demonstrations Purple Demonstration - Grades 9+ Individual
Erika Heibel Eagle Lake -Non-livestock Crafts and Fine Arts Blue Fine Arts - Grades 9+
Erika Heibel Eagle Lake -Non-livestock Crafts and Fine Arts Blue Fine Arts - Grades 9+
Erika Heibel Eagle Lake -Non-livestock Horticulture Lavender Flower Gardening - Grades 9+
Erika Heibel Eagle Lake -Non-livestock Photography Red Photography - Grades 9+
Erika Heibel Eagle Lake -Non-livestock Photography Red Photography - Grades 9+
Cole Smith Eagle Lake Dairy Holstein, Registered Lavender Fall Calf
Cole Smith Eagle Lake Dairy Dairy Showmanship Purple Dairy Showmanship - Grades 6-8
Jack Thormodson Eagle Lake -Non-livestock Forest Resources Purple Forest Resources - Grades 6-8
Jack Thormodson Eagle Lake Dairy Dairy Showmanship Purple Dairy Showmanship - Grades 6-8
Jack Thormodson Eagle Lake Dairy Holstein, Registered Purple Summer Jr. Yearling
Cameron Bergem Fergus 4-H Rabbit Small Breed Rabbits - Holland Lop Blue Holland Lop - Small Breed Sr. Doe over 6 months of age
Cameron Bergem Fergus 4-H Swine Market Barrow Blue Swine - Market Barrow
Cameron Bergem Fergus 4-H Swine Showmanship Green Swine Showmanship - Grades 3-5
Cameron Bergem Fergus 4-H Swine Market Gilt Lavender Swine - Market Gilt
Cameron Bergem Fergus 4-H Rabbit Small Breed Rabbits - Other Purebred Purple All Other Purebred - Small Breed Sr. Buck over 6 months of age
Mallory Bergem Fergus 4-H Swine Market Barrow Blue Swine - Market Barrow
Mallory Bergem Fergus 4-H Swine Market Gilt Blue Swine - Market Gilt
Mallory Bergem Fergus 4-H Goat - Dairy Goat - Dairy, Unrecorded Grade Blue Dairy Goat - Dry Yearling Doe
Mallory Bergem Fergus 4-H Swine Showmanship Green Swine Showmanship - Grades 9+
Mallory Bergem Fergus 4-H Goat - Dairy Dairy Goat Showmanship Green Dairy Goat Showmanship - Grades 9+
Mallory Bergem Fergus 4-H Rabbit Small Breed Rabbits - Mini Rex Purple Mini Rex - Small Breed Jr. Buck under 6 months of age
Natalie Bergem Fergus 4-H Horse Barrel Race Blue Horse - Barrel Race, Grades 6-8
Natalie Bergem Fergus 4-H Horse Pole Weaving Blue Horse - Pole Weaving, Grades 6-8
Natalie Bergem Fergus 4-H Goat - Dairy Goat - Dairy, Unrecorded Grade Blue Dairy Goat - Dry Yearling Doe
Natalie Bergem Fergus 4-H Horse Egg and Spoon Blue Horse - Egg and Spoon, Grades 6-8
Natalie Bergem Fergus 4-H Swine Market Gilt Blue Swine - Market Gilt
Natalie Bergem Fergus 4-H Horse Jumping Figure 8 Blue Horse - Jumping Figure 8, Grades 6-8
Natalie Bergem Fergus 4-H Swine Market Barrow Blue Swine - Market Barrow
Natalie Bergem Fergus 4-H Goat - Dairy Dairy Goat Showmanship Lavender Dairy Goat Showmanship - Grades 6-8
Natalie Bergem Fergus 4-H Rabbit Small Breed Rabbits - Mini Rex Purple Mini Rex - Small Breed Sr. Buck over 6 months of age
Natalie Bergem Fergus 4-H Swine Showmanship Purple Swine Showmanship - Grades 6-8
Natalie Bergem Fergus 4-H Horse Key Race Purple Horse - Key Race, Grades 6-8
Natalie Bergem Fergus 4-H Rabbit Small Breed Rabbits - Mini Rex Red Mini Rex - Small Breed Jr. Doe under 6 months of age
Isabelle Boyd Fergus 4-H Horse Jumping Figure 8 Blue Horse - Jumping Figure 8, Grades 6-8
Isabelle Boyd Fergus 4-H Horse Egg and Spoon Blue Horse - Egg and Spoon, Grades 6-8
Isabelle Boyd Fergus 4-H Horse Key Race Blue Horse - Key Race, Grades 6-8
Isabelle Boyd Fergus 4-H Horse Barrel Race Blue Horse - Barrel Race, Grades 6-8
Isabelle Boyd Fergus 4-H Horse Pole Weaving Red Horse - Pole Weaving, Grades 6-8
Mariah Fults Fergus 4-H Goat - Meat Market Goat Blue Dairy Market Goat - Wether (No Bucks)
Mariah Fults Fergus 4-H Rabbit Small Breed Rabbits - Other Purebred Blue All Other Purebred - Small Breed Sr. Doe over 6 months of age
Mariah Fults Fergus 4-H Goat - Dairy Goat - Dairy, Unrecorded Grade Blue Dairy Goat - Sr. Doe Kid
Mariah Fults Fergus 4-H Goat - Dairy Dairy Goat Showmanship Green Dairy Goat Showmanship - Grades 9+
Mariah Fults Fergus 4-H Rabbit Showmanship Purple Rabbit Showmanship - Grades 9+
Mariah Fults Fergus 4-H Rabbit Small Breed Rabbits - Other Purebred Purple All Other Purebred - Small Breed Sr. Buck over 6 months of age
Lindsey Petterson Fergus 4-H Horse Barrel Race Blue Horse - Barrel Race, Grades 9+
Lindsey Petterson Fergus 4-H Horse Key Race Blue Horse - Key Race, Grades 9+
Lindsey Petterson Fergus 4-H Rabbit Small Breed Rabbits - Holland Lop Blue Holland Lop - Small Breed Sr. Doe over 6 months of age
Lindsey Petterson Fergus 4-H Horse Pole Weaving Blue Horse - Pole Weaving, Grades 9+
Lindsey Petterson Fergus 4-H Horse Western Horsemanship Purple Horse - Western Horsemanship, Grades 9+
Lindsey Petterson Fergus 4-H Horse Egg and Spoon Purple Horse - Egg and Spoon, Grades 9+
Lindsey Petterson Fergus 4-H Horse Western Pleasure Purple Horse - Western Pleasure, Grades 9+
Lindsey Petterson Fergus 4-H Horse Showmanship Purple Horse - Showmanship Grades 9+
Lindsey Petterson Fergus 4-H Horse Jumping Figure 8 Purple Horse - Jumping Figure 8, Grades 9+
Lindsey Petterson Fergus 4-H Horse English Equitation Purple Horse - English Equitation, Grades 9+
Lindsey Petterson Fergus 4-H Rabbit Small Breed Rabbits - Holland Lop Purple Holland Lop - Small Breed Sr. Buck over 6 months of age
Lindsey Petterson Fergus 4-H Horse English Pleasure Purple Horse - English Pleasure, Grades 9+
Lindsey Petterson Fergus 4-H Horse Trail Class Purple Horse - Trail Class, Grades 9+
Thea Olson Grove Lake 4-H Goat - Meat Market Goat Purple Meat Market Goat - Wether (No Bucks)
Noah Anderson Nidaros Goat - Dairy Goat - Dairy, Recorded Grade Blue Dairy Goat - Jr. Doe Kid
Noah Anderson Nidaros Goat - Dairy Goat - Dairy, Recorded Grade Purple Dairy Goat - Milking 3 - 4 Year Old Doe
Noah Anderson Nidaros Goat - Dairy Dairy Goat Showmanship Purple Dairy Goat Showmanship - Grades 9+
Jackson Bjorklund Nidaros Beef Red Angus, Registered Lavender Beef Breeding - Jr. Yearling
Jackson Bjorklund Nidaros Beef Showmanship Purple Beef Showmanship - Grades 9+
Leland Bjorklund Nidaros Beef Showmanship Blue Beef Showmanship - Grades 9+
Leland Bjorklund Nidaros Beef Other, Registered Blue Beef Breeding - Jr. Yearling
Leland Bjorklund Nidaros Beef Market Beef Lavender Beef - Market Steer
Lucas Bjorklund Nidaros Beef Showmanship Blue Beef Showmanship - Grades 9+
Lucas Bjorklund Nidaros Beef Charolais, Registered Purple Beef Breeding - Jr. Yearling
Brianna Carter Nidaros Goat - Dairy Goat - Dairy, Unrecorded Grade Blue Dairy Goat - Sr. Doe Kid
Brianna Carter Nidaros Goat - Meat Meat Goat Showmanship Green Meat Goat Showmanship- Grades 9+
Brianna Carter Nidaros Rabbit Small Breed Rabbits - Holland Lop Lavender Holland Lop - Small Breed Sr. Doe over 6 months of age
Brianna Carter Nidaros Goat - Meat Market Goat Lavender Dairy Market Goat - Wether (No Bucks)
Brianna Carter Nidaros Rabbit Large Breed Rabbits - Other Purebred Purple All Other Purebred - Large Breed Jr. Buck under 6 months of age
Brianna Carter Nidaros Rabbit Showmanship Purple Rabbit Showmanship - Grades 9+
Brianna Carter Nidaros Horse Barrel Race Red Horse - Barrel Race, Grades 9+
Brianna Carter Nidaros Horse Western Pleasure Red Horse - Western Pleasure, Grades 9+
Brianna Carter Nidaros Horse Pole Weaving Red Horse - Pole Weaving, Grades 9+
Brianna Carter Nidaros Horse Key Race Red Horse - Key Race, Grades 9+
Brianna Carter Nidaros Horse Western Horsemanship Red Horse - Western Horsemanship, Grades 9+
Nickolas Carter Nidaros Goat - Meat Market Goat Blue Dairy Market Goat - Wether (No Bucks)
Nickolas Carter Nidaros Goat - Dairy Goat - Dairy, Unrecorded Grade Blue Dairy Goat - Sr. Doe Kid
Cooper Dorn Nidaros Beef Prospect Calf Blue Beef - Steer Calf
Cooper Dorn Nidaros Beef Prospect Calf Purple Beef - Heifer Calf
Cooper Dorn Nidaros Beef Showmanship Purple Beef Showmanship - Grades 3-5
Faith Fisher Nidaros Beef Prospect Calf Blue Beef - Heifer Calf
Isaac Fisher Nidaros Beef Prospect Calf Blue Beef - Heifer Calf
Samuel Fisher Nidaros Beef Prospect Calf Blue Beef - Heifer Calf
Norah Froslee Nidaros -Non-livestock Exploring Animals Purple Exploring Animals - Grades 6-8
Jenna Lund Nidaros Goat - Dairy Goat - Dairy, Registered Blue Dairy Goat - Dry Yearling Doe
Jenna Lund Nidaros Goat - Dairy Goat - Dairy, Recorded Grade Lavender Dairy Goat - Milking 2 Year Old Doe
Jenna Lund Nidaros Goat - Dairy Dairy Goat Showmanship Lavender Dairy Goat Showmanship - Grades 9+
Jenna Lund Nidaros Goat - Meat Market Goat Purple Dairy Market Goat - Wether (No Bucks)
Odin Axness Norwegian Grove Beef Market Beef Blue Beef - Market Steer
Odin Axness Norwegian Grove Beef Showmanship Lavender Beef Showmanship - Grades 3-5
Jorden Nordick Norwegian Grove -Cloverbud Cloverbud - Non-livestock Green Cloverbud Non-livestock Project 1
Jorden Nordick Norwegian Grove -Cloverbud Cloverbud - Livestock Green Goat - Cloverbud - Dairy or Meat
Kloie Nordick Norwegian Grove -Non-livestock Shop Blue Shop - Grades 3-5
Kloie Nordick Norwegian Grove Goat - Meat Meat Breeding Doe Blue Meat Goat - Sr. Meat Breeding Doe Kid
Kloie Nordick Norwegian Grove -Non-livestock Crafts and Fine Arts Blue Fine Arts - Grades 3-5
Kloie Nordick Norwegian Grove Goat - Meat Meat Goat Showmanship Green Meat Goat Showmanship- Grades 3-5
Kloie Nordick Norwegian Grove -Non-livestock Clothing & Textiles Lavender Clothes You Make - Grades 3-5
Kloie Nordick Norwegian Grove -Non-livestock Food & Nutrition Lavender Food & Nutrition - Grades 3-5
Kloie Nordick Norwegian Grove -Demonstrations/Presentations Demonstrations Lavender Demonstration - Grades 3-5 Individual
Kloie Nordick Norwegian Grove -Non-livestock Clothing - Fashion Revue Purple Fashion Revue Clothes You Make - Grades 3-5
Kloie Nordick Norwegian Grove -Non-livestock Engineering Design Purple Engineering Design - Grades 3-5
Kloie Nordick Norwegian Grove -Non-livestock Crafts and Fine Arts Purple Crafts - Grades 3-5
Eva Rustand Norwegian Grove Goat - Dairy Goat - Dairy, Recorded Grade Blue Dairy Goat - Sr. Doe Kid
Eva Rustand Norwegian Grove Goat - Dairy Goat - Dairy, Unrecorded Grade Blue Dairy Goat - Dry Yearling Doe
Eva Rustand Norwegian Grove Poultry Chickens Blue Chickens - Market pen of two males or two females
Graham Tollerud Norwegian Grove -Cloverbud Cloverbud - Non-livestock Green Cloverbud Non-livestock Project 1
Bethany Danielson Oscar Trondhjem -Non-livestock Photography Lavender Photography - Grades 6-8
Matthew Danielson Oscar Trondhjem Goat - Meat Meat Breeding Doe Blue Meat Goat - Senior Yearling Breeding Doe
Matthew Danielson Oscar Trondhjem Goat - Meat Meat Breeding Doe Purple Meat Goat - Junior Yearling Breeding Doe
Rachel Danielson Oscar Trondhjem Goat - Meat Meat Breeding Doe Blue Meat Goat - Sr. Meat Breeding Doe Kid
Rachel Danielson Oscar Trondhjem -Non-livestock Crafts and Fine Arts Blue Fine Arts - Grades 3-5
Rachel Danielson Oscar Trondhjem Goat - Meat Meat Goat Showmanship Green Meat Goat Showmanship- Grades 3-5
Rachel Danielson Oscar Trondhjem -Non-livestock Self Determined Purple Self Determined - Grades 3-5
Samuel Danielson Oscar Trondhjem Goat - Meat Meat Breeding Doe Blue Meat Goat - Junior Yearling Breeding Doe
Samuel Danielson Oscar Trondhjem Goat - Meat Meat Breeding Doe Lavender Meat Goat - Senior Yearling Breeding Doe
Hayden Emery Oscar Trondhjem Horse Western Pleasure Blue Horse - Western Pleasure, Grades 9+
Hayden Emery Oscar Trondhjem Horse Western Horsemanship Red Horse - Western Horsemanship, Grades 9+
Hayden Emery Oscar Trondhjem Horse Barrel Race Red Horse - Barrel Race, Grades 9+
Hayden Emery Oscar Trondhjem Horse Pole Weaving Red Horse - Pole Weaving, Grades 9+
Hayden Emery Oscar Trondhjem Horse Key Race Red Horse - Key Race, Grades 9+
Hayden Emery Oscar Trondhjem Horse Showmanship Red Horse - Showmanship Grades 9+
Carter Grunewald Oscar Trondhjem -Cloverbud Cloverbud - Livestock Green Swine - Cloverbud
Carter Grunewald Oscar Trondhjem -Cloverbud Cloverbud - Livestock Green Goat - Cloverbud - Dairy or Meat
Jordyn Grunewald Oscar Trondhjem -Cloverbud Cloverbud - Livestock Green Goat - Cloverbud - Dairy or Meat
Jordyn Grunewald Oscar Trondhjem -Cloverbud Cloverbud - Livestock Green Rabbit - Cloverbud
Jordyn Grunewald Oscar Trondhjem -Cloverbud Cloverbud - Horse Green Horse - Cloverbud Barrels
Jordyn Grunewald Oscar Trondhjem -Cloverbud Cloverbud - Horse Green Horse - Cloverbud Western Pleasure
Jordyn Grunewald Oscar Trondhjem -Cloverbud Cloverbud - Horse Green Horse - Cloverbud Showmanship
Violet Maertens Oscar Trondhjem -Cloverbud Cloverbud - Non-livestock Green Cloverbud Non-livestock Project 1
Benjamin Metzger Oscar Trondhjem Goat - Meat Meat Breeding Doe Blue Meat Goat - Sr. Meat Breeding Doe Kid
Benjamin Metzger Oscar Trondhjem Goat - Meat Market Goat Lavender Meat Market Goat - Wether (No Bucks)
Benjamin Metzger Oscar Trondhjem Goat - Meat Meat Goat Showmanship Purple Meat Goat Showmanship- Grades 3-5
Claire Metzger Oscar Trondhjem Horse Western Pleasure Blue Horse - Western Pleasure, Grades 6-8
Claire Metzger Oscar Trondhjem Goat - Meat Market Goat Blue Meat Market Goat - Wether (No Bucks)
Claire Metzger Oscar Trondhjem Goat - Meat Meat Breeding Doe Blue Meat Goat - Senior Yearling Breeding Doe
Claire Metzger Oscar Trondhjem Horse Showmanship Purple Horse - Showmanship Grades 6-8
Claire Metzger Oscar Trondhjem Horse Egg and Spoon Purple Horse - Egg and Spoon, Grades 6-8
Claire Metzger Oscar Trondhjem Goat - Meat Meat Goat Showmanship Purple Meat Goat Showmanship- Grades 6-8
Claire Metzger Oscar Trondhjem Horse Jumping Figure 8 Red Horse - Jumping Figure 8, Grades 6-8
Claire Metzger Oscar Trondhjem Horse English Equitation Red Horse - English Equitation, Grades 6-8
Claire Metzger Oscar Trondhjem Horse Key Race Red Horse - Key Race, Grades 6-8
Claire Metzger Oscar Trondhjem Horse English Pleasure Red Horse - English Pleasure, Grades 6-8
Claire Metzger Oscar Trondhjem Horse Western Horsemanship Red Horse - Western Horsemanship, Grades 6-8
Claire Metzger Oscar Trondhjem Horse Pole Weaving White Horse - Pole Weaving, Grades 6-8
Claire Metzger Oscar Trondhjem Horse Barrel Race White Horse - Barrel Race, Grades 6-8
Allison Phillips Oscar Trondhjem -Non-livestock Agronomy Blue Corn - Grades 6-8
Allison Phillips Oscar Trondhjem Sheep Market Lambs Blue Market Lamb
Allison Phillips Oscar Trondhjem Sheep Showmanship Green Sheep Showmanship - Grades 6-8
Allison Phillips Oscar Trondhjem -Non-livestock Photography Red Photography - Grades 6-8
Andrea Phillips Oscar Trondhjem Sheep Market Lambs Blue Market Lamb
Andrea Phillips Oscar Trondhjem -Non-livestock Agronomy Blue Corn - Grades 6-8
Andrea Phillips Oscar Trondhjem Sheep Showmanship Lavender Sheep Showmanship - Grades 6-8
Andrea Phillips Oscar Trondhjem -Non-livestock Photography Red Photography - Grades 6-8
Wesley Phillips Oscar Trondhjem -Non-livestock Agronomy Blue Corn - Grades 3-5
Wesley Phillips Oscar Trondhjem Sheep Market Lambs Blue Market Lamb
Wesley Phillips Oscar Trondhjem Sheep Showmanship Lavender Sheep Showmanship - Grades 3-5
William Phillips Oscar Trondhjem -Cloverbud Cloverbud - Livestock Green Beef - Cloverbud - Calf born after March 1
William Phillips Oscar Trondhjem -Cloverbud Cloverbud - Livestock Green Sheep - Cloverbud
Adalynn Riewer Oscar Trondhjem -Cloverbud Cloverbud - Livestock Green Rabbit - Cloverbud
Anna Roehl Oscar Trondhjem -Cloverbud Cloverbud - Livestock Green Rabbit - Cloverbud
Jack Roehl Oscar Trondhjem -Cloverbud Cloverbud - Livestock Green Rabbit - Cloverbud
Kaylee Simmer Oscar Trondhjem Goat - Meat Market Goat Blue Meat Market Goat - Wether (No Bucks)
Kaylee Simmer Oscar Trondhjem Goat - Meat Meat Goat Showmanship Green Meat Goat Showmanship- Grades 3-5
Kaylee Simmer Oscar Trondhjem -Non-livestock Electric Lavender Electric - Grades 3-5
Kaylee Simmer Oscar Trondhjem -Non-livestock Electric Purple Electric - Grades 3-5
Kellan Simmer Oscar Trondhjem Goat - Meat Market Goat Blue Meat Market Goat - Wether (No Bucks)
Kellan Simmer Oscar Trondhjem Goat - Meat Meat Goat Showmanship Green Meat Goat Showmanship- Grades 3-5
Kellan Simmer Oscar Trondhjem -Non-livestock Agronomy Lavender Corn - Grades 3-5
Nathan Simmer Oscar Trondhjem -Cloverbud Cloverbud - Non-livestock Green Cloverbud Non-livestock Project 1
Nathan Simmer Oscar Trondhjem -Cloverbud Cloverbud - Livestock Green Goat - Cloverbud - Dairy or Meat
Nathan Simmer Oscar Trondhjem -Cloverbud Cloverbud - Non-livestock Green Cloverbud Non-livestock Project 2
Memphis Sletten Oscar Trondhjem Swine Market Gilt Blue Swine - Market Gilt
Memphis Sletten Oscar Trondhjem Swine Market Barrow Red Swine - Market Barrow
Temprance Sletten Oscar Trondhjem -Cloverbud Cloverbud - Livestock Green Swine - Cloverbud
Nicholas Wiezorek Oscar Trondhjem Rabbit Showmanship Purple Rabbit Showmanship - Grades 9+
Nicholas Wiezorek Oscar Trondhjem Rabbit Large Breed Rabbits - Californian Purple Californian - Large Breed Sr. Doe over 8 months of age
Nicholas Wiezorek Oscar Trondhjem Rabbit Large Breed Rabbits - Californian Purple Californian - Large Breed Sr. Buck over 8 months of age
Madilyn Johnson Pelican -Cloverbud Cloverbud - Livestock Green Dairy - Cloverbud - Calf born after March 1
Olivia Johnson Pelican Dairy Holstein, Registered Purple Fall Calf
Finnegan Stewart Pelican -Non-livestock Food & Nutrition Blue Food & Nutrition - Grades 6-8
Finnegan Stewart Pelican -Non-livestock Food & Nutrition Blue Food & Nutrition - Grades 6-8
Finnegan Stewart Pelican -Non-livestock Photography Purple Photography - Grades 6-8
Esme Larsen Sverdrup Swine Market Gilt Red Swine - Market Gilt
Greta Larsen Sverdrup Swine Market Barrow Blue Swine - Market Barrow
Marina Beckler -Cloverbud Cloverbud - Livestock Green Sheep - Cloverbud
Natalie Bergem Horse Showmanship Blue Horse - Showmanship Grades 6-8
Natalie Bergem Horse Western Horsemanship Purple Horse - Western Horsemanship, Grades 6-8
Natalie Bergem Horse Western Pleasure Purple Horse - Western Pleasure, Grades 6-8
Brayden Donley Rabbit Small Breed Rabbits - Mini Rex Purple Mini Rex - Small Breed Sr. Doe over 6 months of age
Logan Frigaard Swine Market Barrow Purple Swine - Market Barrow
Carter Grunewald -Cloverbud Cloverbud - Horse Green Horse - Cloverbud Showmanship
Carter Grunewald -Cloverbud Cloverbud - Horse Green Horse - Cloverbud Western Pleasure
Carter Grunewald -Cloverbud Cloverbud - Horse Green Horse - Cloverbud Barrels
Olivia Johnson Dairy Dairy Showmanship Purple Dairy Showmanship - Grades 3-5
Violet Maertens -Cloverbud Cloverbud - Livestock Green Poultry - Cloverbud
Violet Maertens -Cloverbud Cloverbud - Livestock Green Rabbit - Cloverbud
Violet Maertens -Cloverbud Cloverbud - Livestock Green Goat - Cloverbud - Dairy or Meat
