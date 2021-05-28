Motorists heading westbound on Interstate 94 near Rothsay will encounter a temporary road closure due to a semi rollover. Follow the signed interstate alternate routes between Exit 38 near Rothsay and Exit 32.
The road will reopen once the crash has been cleared.
For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org.
