All lanes have been reopened on westbound Interstate 94 near Rothsay. The interstate was closed in this area for several hours due to a semi rollover.
For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org.
All lanes have been reopened on westbound Interstate 94 near Rothsay. The interstate was closed in this area for several hours due to a semi rollover.
For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.