A business decision made by ownership has closed the Burger King fast-food restaurant located at 528 Western Avenue in Fergus Falls.

According to Burger King manager Ashley Watson, the takeout food location will be closed permanently as of Dec. 31.

Watson, who has been at the Fergus Falls restaurant for five years, found out about the decision to close Thursday morning.

Watson said 13 employees are affected by the closing. The Burger King is located one block west of Interstate 94. 

The Burger King located at 705 E. Vernon Ave. in Fergus Falls is not affected by the decision.

 

