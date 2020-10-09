Westridge Theatre in Fergus Falls is closing its doors again beginning Thursday, Oct. 8 after having reopened for only six weeks. “We’re just temporarily closing until we feel there’s going to be new product coming out,” said Cinema Entertainment Corp. (CEC) Theatres vice president, Tony Tillemans.
The theater first closed for COVID-19 in March per the governor’s orders and then reopened on Aug. 28 once they were allowed to and there were movies to show. “The first major release was going to be the end of August, so that’s when we opened,” Tillemans said. “We opened for that and then the hope was that there would be a continuation of new movies coming out and that didn’t happen.”
August saw the release of “Unhinged” on the Aug. 21 and “The New Mutants” on the Aug. 28. Although there are a few new releases in September and October, Tillemans says they’re playing a lot of films the theaters just keep on hand. “Right now we’ve had to go back into playing repertoire product,” he says. For example, some CEC Theaters are playing “Harry Potter” movies and Midway 9 Theatre in Alexandria has showings of “Heaven” from 2002.
Tillemans emphasizes that the closure is temporary. “We’re not going away, we’re just taking a little break,” he says. “The environment we’re in just changes pretty quickly, the hope would be that some time in the next four to six weeks that we would feel better about the amount of product available.”
Of the 19 theaters that CEC Theatres operates, three have been temporarily closed. “They were basically ones that were grossing the least,” Tillemans says. The managers for the theatres will be kept employed.
Tillemans’ hope is that Westridge Theatre will reopen in November for the influx of movies that typically happens during the holiday season. For instance, the DC film “Wonder Woman 1984” has a Christmas Day release.
