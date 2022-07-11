Healthy wetlands are key environments for innumerable species throughout Minnesota.
Wetlands cover more than 10.5 million acres of Minnesota – that’s approximately 20% of the state and about 10 times more area than all the rivers and lakes combined.
The Minnesota Board of Soil and Water Resources defines wetlands as " … areas inundated or saturated by surface or ground water at a frequency and duration sufficient to support and that under normal circumstances do support, a prevalence of vegetation typically adapted to life in saturated soil conditions.”
Wetlands were regularly drained and tiled in favor of fertile farmland; however, there are numerous organizations now focused on bringing these important ecosystems back.
Ryan Antholz is a district conservationist with the Natural Resources Conservation Service and works with area landowners to reestablish wetland habitats.
Antholz discusses the important of restoring wetlands lost to modern infrastructure and commercial activity, “These wetlands will filter groundwater and provide habitat for different types of wildlife – they can also serve as source for aquifer recharge.”
Antholz explains how land and water conservation efforts require a large amount of coordination and resources to produce successful results, “Through the Wetland Reserve Program, we restore the wetlands along with the upland areas to pre-settlement conditions.”
“Some of the work includes removing sediment from wetlands, breaking tiles used to drain wetlands and reseeding native grasses or whatever native vegetation was originally found on the landscape,” Antholz mentions. “We’re basically just trying to restore it to the way it was before it was altered.”
Steve Girard is a civil engineer technician with NRCS and discusses some of the finer points of wetland conservation efforts, “What we do when we come out to a site is survey the area and do soil borings to see how deep the sediment is in the basins and wetland areas where we’ll be removing material.”
Girard emphasizes how the nature of their work focuses on working with nature and not against it. “The one thing we keep in mind when we’re doing our engineering projects is that we don’t over-excavate – we don’t get into enhancement and creation. We try to put back what’s originally there.”
Rod Ustipak of the Cook Waterfowl Foundation discusses how seasonal, or type one wetlands are crucial to the health of waterfowl and a myriad of other species. “There are very few of these seasonal wetlands left. They’re among the most at-risk wetlands on the prairie pothole landscape because they’re easily filled by wind and water erosion.”
Deep-plowing technology was heavy practiced from the 1930’s through the 1960’s and Ustipak says that these practices paired with the light sandy soils of the region resulted in the filling in of many of these wetland areas.
“The NRCS has outstanding design capabilities and staffing to help bring these wetlands back,” Ustipak comments. “These areas are so important, not only for waterfowl, but also for groundwater recharge and other game and nongame species.”
More information on conservation efforts conducted by the NRCS can be found at the following: nrcs.usda.gov.