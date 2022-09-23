In another huge turnout at Fergus Falls VFW Post 612, at a regular meeting of the Otter Tail County Conservative Coalition, two Otter Tail County Commissioner candidates gave brief presentations on why they decided to run.
Erhard resident, Jeff Gontarek, will be taking on long time incumbent Wayne Johnson, of Pelican Rapids, for the County Commissioner District 2 seat.
“Wayne had twelve years and you know what? He did a good job the first few years, things changed after that. The last ten years have been extremely poor,” said Gontarek.
Gontarek then went on to talk about an Otter Tail County initiative called the “Big Build." The big build is the county's housing growth initiative to build, preserve, or rehabilitate 5,000 housing units by 2025.
Gontarek said there are things going on with the big build that he thinks are not needed in Otter Tail County.
“We do need housing and we certainly need jobs so people come here and build homes and buy homes, but this is backwards the way he has it,” said Gontarek.
Gontarek shared that Otter Tail County is involved with the Minnesota Inter-County Association (MICA).
On their website, MICA states that they are a voluntary, joint powers organization of fifteen Minnesota counties including most of Minnesota’s larger and faster growing counties that together are home to over 35 percent of the state’s residents, located in four suburban and eleven greater Minnesota counties and a vehicle for planning and implementing projects and programs of interest to member counties, supporting county success through effective state policy advocacy, providing expert analysis and driving innovation and improved outcomes in government services.
Gontarek also stated that he had concerns about the condition of roads in the county as well and believes that should be a bigger focus. He is also concerned with property taxes and what he believes is corruption in county government.
The only other candidate to speak during the meeting was Brad Sunde, who is running for County Commissioner District 3. Sunde is a business owner from rural Fergus Falls.
Sunde said his decision to run for commissioner has been a gradual process. He referenced a situation the county had with Red Horse Ranch several years ago and a bike trail and issues of imminent domain and how he believes that’s going to bring economic development to the county.
“I have a shop on County Road 10, I was watching millions of dollars of rigs coming and going every week to Red Horse Ranch, it was an amazing thing they had going there. I think we’re going to make that up now with water bottles and granola bars. They were just ramming it down our throats and I couldn’t take it anymore,” stated Sunde.
Sunde went on to claim that the Red Horse Ranch, on 10, had to stop having events because they were only paying around $30,000 a year in property taxes as they had been classified as a farm, when the county then wanted to change the facility to a business, which would have increased their taxes to over a $100,00 a year. Sunde said they simply had to shut down at that point.
The moderator of the meeting, Marcia Huddleston, then went on to discuss what other candidates the Otter Tail County Conservative Coalition would be supporting, then adjourned the meeting around 8:30 p.m.