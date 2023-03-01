The M State theater department is presenting a musical for the first time in five years – the rollicking Rolodex-era comedy, “9 to 5: The Musical,” a light-hearted revenge tale of three office underdogs with big dreams and big schemes.
Based on the 1980 hit movie “9 to 5” and its titular song, the musical stage production features music and lyrics by Dolly Parton, one of the movie’s three main stars along with Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda. The show is a hilarious tribute to the power of female friendship, and a relatable testament to the frustrations of working for ‘the man.”
The story centers on Violet, Judy and Doralee, who should be getting raises and promotions for their work but instead get overlooked and underestimated by their belittling and sexist boss, Franklin Hart. The three women bond over their mutual disdain for Hart and hatch a wild plan get their comeuppance against him – and the company that’s always kept them down.
It’s a risky endeavor, but if the trio can pull it off, they’ll prove they’re capable of far more than they’ve ever gotten credit for, and the whole office will be better off for it.
“9 to 5” is the first musical the M State theater department has put on since “The Addams Family Musical” in the fall of 2018. Stefanie Gerhardson, the show’s director and a theater instructor at the college, said the students requested a musical for their spring show, thinking it would be fun and wanting the experience. She said “9 to 5” was selected for its strong female roles – “rare in most productions” – along with the show’s flexible cast size, fun music, popularity with audiences and relevant social messages.
“The musical takes place in the late 1970s, in an era of typewriters and dictation, when administrative assistants were secretaries and the right man always got the job,” Gerhardson said. “In some ways things have changed since then, but themes of sexual harassment and toxic work environments remain as pertinent as ever today, in the midst of the ‘Me Too’ and ‘Quiet Quitting’ movements.”
Gerhardson is directing a cast of about 18 performers, led by M State students Maezyn Haugen, Grace Liebl and Jenna Allen in the roles of Violet, Doralee and Judy, respectively. Andrew Rasmusson plays their bad boss, Franklin Hart, and his eavesdropping assistant, Roz, is played by Charlee Ugstad. Rounding out the cast are Kyle Tierney, Aiden Sodsod, Haydyn Hedland, Jacob Berg, Devin Cordahl, Danny Robb, Brodie Sandford, Cherise Wales, Alex Hensel, Faith Nord, Angel Grenvik, April Anderson and Hadassah Hylden.
Laura Quaintance, a music program faculty member and choir director at M State, is the show’s Music Director. Student Austin Hess is Stage Manager, and helping with the sets, lights and other backstage duties are Mariana Pevestorf, Jack Gerhardson, James Stenger, Maggie Levie, Dagny Gerhardson, Annie Trosvig and Miranda Lape.
Performances will be held in the Waage Theatre, on the M State Fergus Falls campus. Performance dates are:
• Mar. 3 and 4 at 7:30 p.m.
• Mar. 10 and 11 at 7:30 p.m.
• Mar. 12 matinee at 2 p.m.
Tickets are available online at mstate.universitytickets.com, through the M State Bookstore at 218.736.1556, or at the door before each performance. Tickets are general seating and cost $15 for adults ($12 when purchased in advance) and $5 for ages 18 and under.
