The current attitude from some in the community surrounding the most recent wave of pandemic relief efforts has been overwhelmingly negative. With government and health officials recommending Thanksgiving gatherings be with immediate family only, community members are upset about not being able to continue family traditions this holiday. Despite the negativity, area residents found plenty of positivity in things they can be thankful for.

 

Tony Cantrell, Fergus Falls

Salvation! Health! And all my blessings!

 

Malinda Petersen, Underwood

Having a job. 

 

Jace Vangrud,

formerly of Fergus Falls

God/Jesus/Holy Spirit, friends and family, and Heinz ketchup!

 

Cathy Mason,

Fergus Falls

My kids.

 

Brenda Wasvick, Erhard

Family, health, friends, and a new job that I love!

 

Linda Zumwalde,

Fergus Falls

My family.

 

Rachel Hermann

Family and my kids! I consider all my good friends as family, so I don’t need to say friends. 

 

Paula Shouse,

Detroit Lakes

Faith, family, health, job ... blessed.

