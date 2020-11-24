The current attitude from some in the community surrounding the most recent wave of pandemic relief efforts has been overwhelmingly negative. With government and health officials recommending Thanksgiving gatherings be with immediate family only, community members are upset about not being able to continue family traditions this holiday. Despite the negativity, area residents found plenty of positivity in things they can be thankful for.
Tony Cantrell, Fergus Falls
Salvation! Health! And all my blessings!
Malinda Petersen, Underwood
Having a job.
Jace Vangrud,
formerly of Fergus Falls
God/Jesus/Holy Spirit, friends and family, and Heinz ketchup!
Cathy Mason,
Fergus Falls
My kids.
Brenda Wasvick, Erhard
Family, health, friends, and a new job that I love!
Linda Zumwalde,
Fergus Falls
My family.
Rachel Hermann
Family and my kids! I consider all my good friends as family, so I don’t need to say friends.
Paula Shouse,
Detroit Lakes
Faith, family, health, job ... blessed.
