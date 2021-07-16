A local resident got quite a surprise this week when they came upon a black bear on County Highway 88 while leaving Fergus Falls, just before the Pelican River.
Brian Fitch of Fergus Falls snapped a few quick photos while the animal was walking near a field of tall corn.
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) conservation officer, Troy Richards, said while most would think this is rare, it is not entirely uncommon in this area. Richards said they had not gotten any other recent reports from that specific location.
“They can be different color phases, some can be a chocolate color, sometimes they can be a blonde color, but they're a black bear. Most likely the bears are looking for an easy food source, and because of how dry it is, if they find a food source they’re going to stick around,” said Richards.
Richards also said some examples of popular food sources could be bird feeders, garbage, and pet food that is left out. He emphasized that there are things people can do to avoid having a bear come around.
“If someone’s bird feeder gets damaged, don’t refill it and put it back out right away. They can also get into beehives fairly often as well.”
Most bears that populate the area are male bears, and younger bears that tend to get pushed out of the primary areas they would normally be in and go roaming.
Richards said last winter there was a bear just northwest of Wendell that took up residency in a hollowed out cottonwood tree, where the animal spent the winter. He says there are resident bears that most would not be aware of, and some that have been sighted near Erhard. In parts of Otter Tail County there’s a fair amount of black bears that the DNR is aware of.
“It’s a wild animal, if it’s up in a tree, you don’t want to stand underneath and take pictures. If you just leave the bear alone it will eventually just wander away, “ said Richards.
The Minnesota DNR encourages residents to report any sighting so they can keep track of black bears outside of their normal range. The DNR advises residents to contact your local Wildlife Manager or Conservation Officer if you require assistance with a nuisance bear.
A website for reporting sightings is located at dnr.state.mn.us/hunting/bear/bear-sightings.html
