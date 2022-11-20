Big catch

Robby Moody and Mike Frisch combine to put a big walleye in the boat that they targeted using forward facing sonar!

 

Every year in November I write a blog detailing things that I learned, or maybe was reminded of, during the open water fishing season that is now mostly in the books. Interestingly, 2022 offered more profound fishing lessons/information for this angler than maybe the last 10 years combined! Those lessons deal with my first season using forward facing sonar technology.



