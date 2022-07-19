To hear Henning Mayor Darren Wiese describe the situation in his city, there is no crisis, nor any issues and Henning is on track to move forward after an embarrassing investigation of the ambulance service that netted around $10,000 in legal fees and contentious council meetings.
In several initial interviews, Wiese was forthcoming about issues in the city. However, during a later interview, when pressed about providing a copy of the Henning Ambulance investigation report, Wiese stated to the Daily Journal that he wanted to retract all of his previous comments and that if positive coverage of happenings in the city were published, he would then consider getting Newsroom staff in touch with the “right people” for more information about the ambulance investigation, but only if the positive article was printed first.
Multiple sources have reached out to the Daily Journal over the last several weeks detailing how around 19 city employees have quit their jobs over the last 2 years, including at least six Henning ambulance personnel who have resigned over a purported toxic work environment.
A member of the Henning City Council contacted the Daily Journal and said that quite a few people that were in key positions within the city have been vacated including: a city utility supervisor, two Willow Creek Senior Living Community directors (a city run 28-unit assisted living facility), a city deputy clerk, a police officer, four EMTs, four first responders, a part-time office position that was eliminated, three city utility employees and a utility supervisor.
A council member said the lack of employees apparently became so dire at one point, that a police officer took over mowing duties on city boulevards and properties.
Little is known in detail about the investigation into the Henning Ambulance Department that the city council authorized in 2021, nor was it ever made public.
According to a city council member, “Some concerns were received from a few ambulance crew members and some concerns from area rescue squads. A new ambulance service director was hired a couple of years ago, and it wasn’t going real well. Crews had tried to work through the issues with the new director and it wasn’t getting anywhere.”
It was at this point that the council member approached the mayor and council inquiring if they had concerns about a department head and what the procedure would be. Another council member was then asked to assess the situation independently and determine if they saw the same concerns. They too, ultimately, found they had concerns. The concerns were enough that the two council members approached their employee attorney. After multiple conversations it was decided that the issue needed to be handled in a closed meeting.
During this reportedly very contentious meeting, it was decided that an investigation would be launched into the complaints.
Earlier this year, the city issued a job satisfaction survey to ambulance employees. Wiese indicated that the results were mostly positive.
Daily Journal managing editor, Heather Kantrud, provided the city of Henning with a Freedom of Information Act request for the results of the survey and any email communications regarding the matter at hand on June 23 with materials to be provided by June 30. A redacted report of the survey results was provided on July 11. Emails were not provided.
"The city of Henning shared that at the request of their attorney, all communications would occur through the city, not through the attorney," Kantrud explained. "They also stated that none of information requested was public information and was considered personnel data, so they would not disclose anything in addition to the redacted survey responses."
Based on the information received, more of the results from the survey revealed mostly positive responses from Henning Ambulance personnel.
One of the questions in particular that stood out was, “Do you find there’s less or more conflict between Henning volunteers since September 2021?” From the 14 respondents in the survey, only three gave detailed answers to the question, with most stating there was less conflict. However, one of the respondents said they felt there was less “drama.”
“There isn’t as much drama as last September but there are still conflicts and drama. Unfortunately I don’t think there will ever be no drama on the crew. We have many strong-willed people who are very set in their ways. Although we may have conflicts, our crew never lets it get into the way of our 911 calls or (our) patient care. All of our crew is patient enough to (keep) drama/conflicts out of patient view,” stated one respondent. Two employees responded that there was more conflict.
Another question asked employees if they felt their concerns were being listened to and addressed. Three out of the 14 respondents gave a negative response, with one in particular stating that some in the crew were close-minded at times.
In communications with Daily Journal, Wiese, in an initial interview, described the city employees that left as not happy with their pay, and that they found better paying jobs elsewhere. In addition, Wiese also said that a recent change in their HSA benefits prompted a few others to leave.
Wiese feels that many of these issues are behind them and that council members voted unanimously to accept the finding of the results of the ambulance investigation.
For now, Wiese insists that they would like to "put the issues behind them and just move on."