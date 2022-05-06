On the surface, West Central Initiative (WCI) , headquartered in Fergus Falls, is a regional community foundation that serves nine counties in west central Minnesota: Becker, Clay, Douglas, Grant, Otter Tail, Pope, Stevens, Traverse and Wilkin, as well as the portion of White Earth Nation (Becker County), but there is so much more going on that most don’t don’t see or know about.
Anna M. Wasescha, Ph.D., president of the organization, said WCI was founded in 1986 amid economic woes, the farm crisis and bankruptcies affecting rural West Central Minnesota, with a strategy to create six separate regional entities with listening sessions around the state. These were conducted by the McKnight Foundation.
“I think the idea was economic prosperity in rural Minnesota, because McKnight recognized, as we all do, that we are all interdependent. We need a strong greater Minnesota and a strong metropolitan Minnesota and economic prosperity can come in all different ways,” said Wasescha.
The organization’s vision statement sums up to some extent what they visualize for the area — “A vibrant, inclusive and sustainable world starts here in west central Minnesota”.
Wasescha emphasizes that this is only the tip of the iceberg. She stated that a primary focus for the organization is the “Live Wide Open” campaign where they tell the stories of what people value and why they would live here and want to raise children and work in the area.
“The one lever that has really changed life in West Central Minnesota, or anywhere rural, is broadband (internet) because it connects us to the rest of the world instantly,” stressed Wasescha.
It takes a team to accomplish what WCI does and Wasescha said that includes people who work in transportation planning and active-transportation with pedestrian and bike paths and safe routes to school and trails and staff who focus almost exclusively on childcare. It also includes several generalist planners focusing on comprehensive and city and housing planning.
Wasescha said WCI is involved in philanthropy and raises money, as well managing over 200 component funds that were established by people in the region who want to raise money and give grants to causes they support. In fact, since 1986, WCI has provided more than $55 million in loans and $65 million in grants to businesses and organizations.
WCI is also what is referred to as a “gap” lender, typically funding between 10% and 40% of the total financing needed for qualified applicants. One of the loan programs offered is for home-based child care providers. Loans of up to $3,500 are available to qualified recipients who must use the funding to open or retain child care slots in the region. WCI indicates that most of these types of loans are related to improvements for property to be licensed or expand licensed space.
Loans are also offered to start up businesses that may need additional capital to get their venture off the ground or to expand.
As for grants, WCI works to leverage small business growth and support entrepreneurs through assistance in securing economic development grants and also offer grant writing assistance.
WCI believes however, that the greatest value they provide is a way for people to help make their community a better place to live and empowering local residents to join together to raise funds for projects by creating community funds. WCI said these funds are their largest grant stream.
More info on WCI is available online at wcif.org.