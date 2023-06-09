A regional ethanol facility has been fined following three separate spills of byproduct and not reporting them in a timely fashion to the the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA).
According to an MPCA enforcement investigation, Denco II LLC of Morris, violated several industrial wastewater, stormwater and air quality regulations between 2017 and 2022 at its ethanol production facility.
Inspections that MPCA performed revealed that Denco had applied about 1.25 million gallons of wastewater to area agricultural fields without a required permit from 2017 to 2021.
MPCA states in a release dated Jun. 7 that the company’s permit requires testing wastewater and soils prior to applying to land, and ensuring a certified land application professional oversees the process. This was not done.
Three separate spills of byproduct took place in the fall of 2021, known as beer mash and wet cake, flowed onto the ground and into the facility’s stormwater drain system.
MPCA stated further in the release that the company was slow to report the spills to the Minnesota Duty Officer, which threatened nearby wetlands. Other notable violations included:
- Exceeding pollutant limits for industrial stormwater discharges more than 30 times in 2021 and 2022. Such discharges can reduce oxygen in receiving waters and harm aquatic life.
- Accepting ethanol fuel and industrial waste alcohol to incorporate into its system at higher alcohol concentrations than allowed in its air permit.
- Missing deadlines for required air emissions tests for nitrogen oxide and particulate matter.
The MPCA said that in addition to paying the $250,000 civil penalty the Morris-based company has agreed to complete a series of corrective actions to resolve the violations including hiring a third-party consultant to evaluate the facility’s discharges and recommend improvements to help prevent future effluent exceedances and installing a series of cameras to help quickly identify and respond to future spills as well as conducting comprehensive staff training on the facility’s environmental requirements.
They also agreed to hire a third-party consultant to complete annual environmental audits of the facility operations to help ensure compliance with environmental regulations and going forward they would submit proper permit modification applications appropriate to anticipated changes to facility operations.
Green Plains Inc., who runs the Fergus Falls ethanol plant said they have numerous steps in place that prevent these types of things. Anthony Hicks, plant manager at Green Plains Otter Tail said they want to be good citizens: “Environmental compliance is a high priority for Green Plains Otter Tail. We thoroughly review our permits to understand what is expected of us, and we put systems in place to generate reminders of the things that we need to accomplish. It’s part of our emphasis on being a responsible citizen and a good neighbor.”
When calculating penalties, the MPCA takes into account how seriously the violations affected or could have affected the environment, and whether they were first-time or repeat violations. The agency also attempts to recover the economic benefit the company gained by failing to comply with environmental laws in a timely manner.