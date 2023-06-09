FINED

According to the MPCA three separate spills of byproduct took place in the fall of 2021 at the DENCO II ethanol plant based in Morris.

A regional ethanol facility has been fined following three separate spills of byproduct and not reporting them in a timely fashion to the the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA).



