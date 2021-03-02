Fergus Falls first and second grade classrooms were presented with a mysterious box Thursday. The box was accompanied by daily hints, all leading up to Read Across America Day on March 2, when the box was opened and its contents were revealed. What were the contents of the mystery box? This year’s One Book, One School reading materials!
One Book, One School is a program spearheaded by Adams Elementary teacher, Jeremy Knick. For the past two years, all first- and second-graders have been given the same book, which is purchased by the Otter Parent Teacher Organization (PTO), and is utilized during the month of March for reading activities both in school and at home.
“Last year’s book was a huge hit,” shared Knick. “The title of last year’s book was ‘Big Foot and Little Foot’ by Ellen Potter. Once the students received their books we had a kickoff in the cafeteria. Mr. Evavold, our lead Title 1 teacher, led the first reading of Chapter 1, while all students followed along in their own book. We also got to meet Hugo the Sasquatch from the story. (A staff member dressed up) Hugo made other appearances throughout our month.”
This year, students will be reading “The World According to Humphrey,” by Betty G. Birney. Like last year, Evavold read the first chapter aloud to students, though this year it was done via Zoom. The students all had their books in hand, and were able to follow along as it was being read. A special guest also made an appearance, Humphrey himself!
Humphrey, the main character of the selected book, is a classroom hamster who alternates going home with various students and school staff. The book is told from Humphrey’s point of view, making for a comical and entertaining story for all.
“This reading program will last all of March with assigned readings at home, reading at school, trivia, and activities that tie into the story,” Knick explained. “It will be a fun month centered around literacy!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.