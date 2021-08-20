It is fair to say that it has probably been one of the most divisive issues in Fergus Falls over the years. What does the city do with the Kirkbride designed former Fergus Falls Regional Treatment Center?
That subject became front and center at this week’s Fergus Falls City Council meeting, as the consultants that spent countless months and hours assembling the master plan gave an overview along with key points and recommendations of what they felt needed to be addressed and what the best possible scenarios were for reuse of the former Regional Treatment Center.
The Masterplan and and Reuse Feasibility, in paper form, is voluminous at 376 pages, which covers the history of the former RTC, as well as efforts that have been made to preserve as much of the original structure as possible and concessions that have had to be made along the way by those who opposed any reuse plans, as well as those who want to to see it preserved and reused.
William Smith with Biko Associates detailed efforts to arrange community meetings during COVID-19 and how everything had to go virtual, as well as survey results that revealed that the majority of Fergus Falls residents want to preserve the Kirkbride structure, and those that oppose any reuse plans are in the minority. Smith emphasized that their suggestions and ideas are just as valuable, and could actually bring both sides together eventually.
“We find, and our experience has shown that when the community is involved, we end up with more successful outcomes because we have worked hard to get community buy-in and to try to come to a consensus about the master plan and reuse,” said Smith.
According to the Master Plan, a community survey that was conducted included five questions and was administered between February 7 and March 6 of this year. The survey was administered with both hardcopies and online. The online version of the survey was available via the service, “Survey Monkey.” In total, 1,403 responses to the survey were received; 17 were submitted as hardcopies, and 1,386 were submitted electronically. Of those numbers, 417 did not live in Fergus Falls. While it was recognized that the RTC is designated a National Historic Site and its potential reuse is of concern to people beyond the borders of Fergus Falls and Otter Tail County, the primary purpose of the study’s community outreach program was to gather input from the Fergus Falls area.
The survey results revealed some expected, but also interesting things, including a desire for the RTC to be financially sustainable, and that those who oppose reusing the RTC are in a clear minority. However, the consultants concluded that those in the opposition do raise points that should be considered when future planning and strategizing are conducted. They too, like the supporters of reusing the RTC, have genuine concerns about the future of Fergus Falls. The results also revealed that economic vitality is at the core of both support and opposition to reuse of the RTC.
The consultants also revealed that there are five “most favored” alternatives for reuse that have the highest chances of gaining broad community support. Those include something that is economically sustainable, can increase the city’s regional draw, does not create an unreasonably high tax burden or result in a positive economic impact where there are benefits the community can realize, and finally to balance costs and benefits over the long term. The results also indicated that most are open to a wide variety of complementary mixed uses.
Some of the reuse ideas included, but were not limited to, residential healing from traumatic brain injuries and PTSD, food and lodging for families of treatment facilities, small scale retail, veteran and senior housing, education facilities from special post secondary, primary K-6, and secondary 7-12 grades, a boutique hotel and high end dining, office space for small businesses, residential treatment for food addiction and drug and alcohol treatment, food hub for local growers, childcare, and finally low income housing.
Based on those recommendations, as well as input from Advisory Committee members, the consultants identified the best reuse options as housing. According to the master plan, a local housing focus group felt that the RTC campus, especially the western portion would be well-suited to permanent supportive housing because social services and county government are located across the street from the west detached portion of the main campus. There are a variety of employment opportunities in the industrial park, located within walking distance to the northwest.
The consultants that presented their findings to the council included William Hickey of Collaborative Design Group, Janna King of Economic Development Services, Inc., and William P. Smith of Biko Associates Incorporated. The full Master Plan and Reuse Feasibility document is available on the city of Fergus Falls website at: ci.fergus-falls.mn.us/government/city-projects/regional-treatment-center
