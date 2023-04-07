GUN WAITING

Gov. Tim Walz participates in the 2022 Governor Deer Season Opener.

 Submitted

With national headlines almost every other day reporting school shootings or mass casualty events, it might be fair to ask how we stand in Otter Tail County on the issue and what the gun waiting period and laws are here.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?