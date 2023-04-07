With national headlines almost every other day reporting school shootings or mass casualty events, it might be fair to ask how we stand in Otter Tail County on the issue and what the gun waiting period and laws are here.
First off, according to Minnesota law a dealer may not transfer a firearm for an approved transfer until five business days have elapsed since the transfer report was delivered to law enforcement, unless the chief of police the sheriff of a city or county waives all or a portion of the seven day waiting period.
Sen. Jordan Rasmusson said there are already multiple safeguards in place.
“Current Minnesota gun laws protect the 2nd Amendment right to keep and bear arms while providing for sensible background checks, restricting gun access to those with violent criminal convictions or have been found by court to be mentally ill, and ensuring gun sales are to qualified adults. I believe the biggest problems with gun violence in Minnesota are directly tied to the growth in violent crime, illegal access to firearms, and prosecutors and judges who don’t hold criminals accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” said Rasmusson.
Rasmusson said the bigger issue to be addressed comes with the mental health component.
“At the same time, it is critical to address the growing mental health crises many Americans are facing as we confront issues of gun violence. Most people facing mental health challenges will never act in a violent manner. However, for those facing the most serious mental health crises, we need to provide support to prevent self-harm and harm to others,” explained Rasmusson.
He believes already funded safety measures passed by the Minnesota Senate are sufficient.
“Students deserve to feel safe in their schools and the Minnesota Senate has supported and passed funding for safe schools so school districts can invest in safety solutions that work for them. This includes support for threat assessments, school resource officers, physical security measures and mental health resources,” added Rasmusson.
Rasmusson’s office also explained that there are multiple safeguards in place already:
- Minnesota has a good system where courts provide criminal and mental health civil commitment data to the national background check system, which has been a priority for the state for the past eight years. Background checks only work as well as the data in the system, and we have worked hard to ensure Minnesota’s data is accurate and up to date.
- If you have been convicted of a crime of violence, Minnesota law states you are not authorized to possess a firearm.
- In Minnesota, persons who are found by a court to be mentally ill or chemically dependent and in need of civil commitment are not allowed to have firearms.
Rep. Jeff Backer said there is already a lengthy waiting period to buy a gun.
"In the state of Minnesota we already have a quasi-waiting permit. I’ll use myself as an example, you have to get a permit to purchase. I went and got a permit to carry. I actually submitted my application on Feb. 6 and, you know, I think it's 60 days. I'm still waiting for my permit. So, as a law-abiding citizen I already follow the process. A person who isn’t law abiding can really get a gun with whatever different means. The challenge is not the gun, it’s the person breaking the law."
Backer also emphasized that we need to address mental health.
"It’s just like these red flag laws, that they're proposing that a sheriff or deputy is supposed to go get the gun, it doesn’t address the issue. The issue is the person and maybe having a mental illness or substance abuse. We really have to get to the source of the problem. The problem is not the waiting period, the problem is the person using that gun for violence. A lot of those gentlemen and women like what we just saw in Nashville. It's the person that's having a mental illness potential, if you look at past mass shootings and so forth, those individuals have a problem in their past, or current mental illness or something like that," said Backer.
Gov. Tim Walz also weighed in on the issue with Daily Journal Media and stated that the current red flag laws have been effective in Minnesota.
“The gun violence in our country and the tragedies we see on the news every day are unacceptable. We are going to pass common sense gun safety laws this session to keep Minnesotans safe. Legislation such as background checks and red flag laws have proven to reduce gun violence, and, as a longtime and legal gun owner, I know this legislation does not infringe upon second amendment rights. In fact, most Minnesotans and all responsible gun owners agree that gun control measures are long overdue here in Minnesota and across the country,” said Walz.
The debate will only widen at this point as politicians and political pundits put in their two cents on the issue.
With proper firearm safety training and the deliberately long wait times, one would believe that we have the safeguards in place to prevent a tragedy, but at stake on the one side is keeping Minnesotans and Otter Tail County safe, but also riding a fine line between ensuring people’s 2nd Amendment rights that are enshrined in the Constitution.